But the news that Apple will close these apps on July 1 suggests that the company intends to make Dark Sky exclusive to its walled garden ecosystem.

Google GOOG (( The platform will not be the only one to lose access to Dark Sky. As part of the acquisition, Dark Sky announced the removal of its application programming interface at the end of next year. This feature allows third-party application developers to access and use Dark Sky weather data in their own applications. On Tuesday, Dark Sky said it had already stopped taking new registrations from developers seeking access to Dark Sky data.

Amazon AMZN (( This decision could affect platforms such asEcho, where unaffiliated apps like Big sky used Dark Sky weather data to mimic the company’s functionality on iOS and Android.

The impending restrictions on Dark Sky could raise new questions about Apple’s approach to competition. Application makers have criticized the company for its tight control over developers, and antitrust officials have questioned the company about its policies on the App Store. Apple has long argued that its approach improves security on the App Store and that it vigorously competes with market-leading applications in various industries, from music to productivity.

But Apple’s decision to limit the Dark Sky API comes at a time of intense review of technology platforms. Mozilla, the creator of the famous Firefox web browser, argued in 2018 to the Federal Trade Commission that restricting APIs “could be anti-competitive in terms of intent and effect”.

Apple did not respond to several requests for an explanation of why it would end support for the Dark Sky API and Google affiliate applications.

Sally Hubbard, an antitrust expert and technology critic at the Open Markets Institute, said the Dark Sky deal is likely to be small enough to avoid Apple’s federal reporting requirements. Hubbard argued that any merger or acquisition by a large technology platform should be reviewed by regulators. (The FTC is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of past and completed technology industry mergers.)

“Given that these tech guys already have so much power in the market, I think we really have to be vigilant in denying them access to others to be innovators in the market,” said Hubbard. “Interoperability should be a standard merger requirement whenever one of the major technology platforms acquires companies, if merger is allowed.”

Charlotte Slaiman, antitrust expert with consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge, said restrictions limiting access to Dark Sky or its API might not be deemed anti-competitive if enough competing weather applications can duplicate its most valuable functions . But if Dark Sky is considered unique, it could raise more questions.

“This type of change is what antitrust is looking for,” she said. “Something that was offered that is no longer offered.”