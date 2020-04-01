Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referred to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to suspend mortgage payments but not rental payments during the coronavirus epidemic, accusing him of giving “preferential treatment” to wealthier New Yorkers.

“If you asked for a suspension or moratorium on mortgage payments, we should also ask for the same treatment on rent payments,” AOC said in an appearance on WNYC “The Brian Lehrer Show” Tuesday.

“We sort of create a class and race problem. We are essentially rewarding and offering preferential treatment to landowners and wealthier people, and we are not offering the same kind of relief to tenants, ”continued the Socialist Democrat.

“Even just economically, it is not responsible for ignoring this problem.”

Earlier this month, Cuomo announced that the state would grant homeowners a 90-day stay on mortgage payments, saying the eligibility would be “based on financial hardship.”

Homeowners will still have to make payments, but they will be nailed to the bottom of their mortgage agreements, with no late fees, the governor said at the time.

“Eliminating this stressor for 90 days, I think, will go a long way,” he continued, noting that the offer could be extended beyond 90 days depending on how tackled contagion would unfold.

For AOC, however, the movement does not go far enough.

“There are absolutely … racial and class inequalities in the crisis,” she said on the radio. “If you can stay at home, you are a privileged person right now”

Ocasio-Cortez added that those who are required to work outside the home, such as grocery store workers, delivery drivers and those who work in food preparation, “have extremely low incomes. They are black. They are brown… and they still have to pay the rent tomorrow. “