He said he also experienced fatigue.
“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work on my system,” Cohen told his audience. “You know, it takes a bit to recover your energy.”
Cohen, who treated himself at home, said he felt much better.
“I have taken a lot of Tylenol,” he said. “I took a lot of vitamin C.”
One of the things that helped him avoid going to the hospital was a pulse oximeter, which he says measures the amount of oxygen someone has in their lungs.
Cohen said his doctor told him what levels to look for using the pulse oximeter that could cause an alarm.
“You might scare yourself and say,” Oh my God, my lungs are not feeling well, “but you can use this … pulse oximeter and see, ‘OK, well actually, you’re fine, you’re in the range, ”said Cohen.
The host of “Watch What’s Happening Live With Andy Cohen” said he was finally able to watch “Game of Thrones” while he was recovering in isolation.
