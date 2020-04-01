Appearing on his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live”, Bravo’s executive and talk show host spoke about his symptoms, which he said included fever, cough, chest tightness, chills, loss of smell and appetite and a very sore body.

He said he also experienced fatigue.

“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work on my system,” Cohen told his audience. “You know, it takes a bit to recover your energy.”

Cohen, who treated himself at home, said he felt much better.