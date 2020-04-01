In the United States, about 25% of coronavirus carriers have no symptoms, said the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If federal officials recommend widespread use of face masks, it would be a reversal World Health Organization and CDC recommendations , who said that face masks should only be worn by healthcare workers, those who are sick, and those caring for someone who is sick.

“There is no specific evidence to suggest that the use of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit”, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, said Monday.

“In fact, there is evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly.”

US could kill 2,000 a day

If Americans don’t follow social distancing guidelines, worst-case modeling projects of up to 2.2 million people could die, said Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator of the White House.

More than two dozen states have issued residence orders, and the federal government has extended social distance guidelines until April 30.

Birx said there was no easy way to fix the coronavirus pandemic. It is up to the public to help stop the spread.

“There is no quick fix,” she said. “There is no vaccine or magic therapy. These are just behaviors. Each of our behaviors translates into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic over the next 30 days.”

Evidence Shows Social Distance Helps

About 80% of the American population has been ordered to stay at home, according to a CNN count. This count includes state, city and county orders.

Health officials say social distancing efforts seem to be paying off, including in King County, Washington State – the country’s first epicenter for coronavirus.

“We watch at reductions in interpersonal contact that have gradually improved and have brought us to a point where we are having a very positive impact, “said Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County.

In the hard-hit New York area, CNN analysis shows that the average daily case increases over the past week were 17% – a significant drop from 58% for the previous seven-day period.

A large-scale study found that early interventions, such as social distancing and severe restrictions on the movement of people, have already saved tens of thousands of lives across Europe.

Scientists at Imperial College London studied the interventions in 11 European countries and concluded that they “together had a substantial impact on transmission”.

The researchers estimate that by March 31, “the interventions in the 11 countries will have saved 59,000 deaths”.