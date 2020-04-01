President Trump issued a grim warning to the Americans on Tuesday that the country would face a spike in deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks before the situation improves.

“It will take about two weeks. As a nation, we are facing a few difficult weeks ahead of this truly important day when we will see things get better. All of a sudden it will be like a first light, “the White House president said in the daily. Information session of the Coronavirus Working Group.

“Our strength will be tested and our endurance will be tested. But America will respond with love, courage and determination to any test. Now is the time for all Americans to come together and do our part.

Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, the top experts in the task force, showed models that predicted that 2.2 million Americans could perish without strict efforts to control the virus and the universal cooperation of Americans to comply with the group’s guidelines of work.

If guidelines – such as hand washing and social distancing – are taken seriously, the toll could be considerably lower, closer to 100,000, they said.

“We will continue to see things go up,” said Fauci.

But as deaths continue to rise, more cases are expected to begin to ease, he added.

“So now we have to prepare, and within a few days to a week or so we will continue to see things go up.” You can’t be disheartened by this, because mitigation really works and it will work, “he said, noting that there was already a silver lining in New York’s efforts to slow the spread of the disease.

Birx also stressed the importance of following directions.

“I know it’s stressful to follow directions, but it’s more stressful and difficult [for] the soldiers on the front lines, “she said.

“There is no quick fix, no vaccine or magic therapy. It’s just behavior. Each of our behaviors translates into something that changes the course of this viral pandemic over the next 30 days.

Fauci said earlier Tuesday that the idea of ​​using masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus was “very actively discussed” by the task force.

“The idea of ​​obtaining a much wider and community-wide use of masks outside of the healthcare environment is the subject of very active discussions within the working group. The CDC group is examining this very carefully ”, Fauci told CNN.

His comments came a day after Trump said he could see a time when all Americans would be asked to wear masks in public to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The idea contradicts current government guidelines, which say that masks are not necessary for most people.