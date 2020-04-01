The configuration of Amazon’s new reality show, “Making the Cut”, is tailor-made (pun intended entirely) for moving merchandise: a group of fashion insider judges (who, in the episode of the premiere, included designer Joseph Altuzarra and fashion editor Carine Roitfeld); a carefully produced track presentation (this one with the Eiffel Tower in the background); and a pool of candidates from already established designers. It is therefore not surprising that the winning look of the first episode of Friday was sold on Monday morning. But what happens when you remove the shading from the garment and cut it from the DNA of the designer brand – both of which were richly developed during the hour-long episode and more? How does it look from a purely fashionable point of view?

That was the question asked by the people from the television office, for whom we will write capsule reviews of the winning article for each episode after their revelation – and listed on Amazon. “Make the cut” page. [Spoiler alert: If you don’t want to know what designers or items made the cut in the first two episodes, stop reading now.]

Esther Perbandt’s winning move on “the little black dress” in “Making the Cut”. (Amazon Studios)

Episode 1: The Little Black Dress of Two Hours

The runway for the first episode was a version of the little black dress by Berlin designer Esther Perbandt who would no doubt have had legs in retail, whether or not you saw the creator’s rally from near collapse to whip the dress in just two hours. (Perbandt has been in the business for a decade and a half). A light, mid-length dress with a deep V-neckline and a hem that hits just above the knee ($ 64.90, currently sold out) is a good example of how disparate inspirations can be turned into a simple and direct garment – in this case subtle references to Japanese kimono and men’s fashion, the latter specifically by means of a wide belt-inspired belt which seems to disappear in the pockets on each side. Because the belt bends at the front but leaves the back of the dress loose, it helps give shape to the otherwise relaxed figure, but offers lots of flutter and fluidity when the wearer is walking – an aspect of the dress which was very much in evidence that the model made its way onto the runway. Take-out: a utility player with broad appeal.

Ji Won Choi’s tennis-inspired look didn’t win the second episode of “Making the Cut”, but it did win over our fashion critic. (Amazon Studios)

Episode 2: Skinny pants, basque vest – and a sporty white surprise

Perbandt also won the second episode with pants inspired by haute couture and a black basque waistcoat. The first of them – high-waisted pants with thin legs ($ 44.90, some sizes still available at the time of writing) with a side seam reminiscent of tuxedo pants – certainly fits into the Now familiar DNA of the designer: black, black and more black with an inspiration drawn from men’s fashion. But without a front row seat for the inspiring flash of clothing (Perbandt saw another competitor standing next to a woman in a wedding dress outside the Louvre, and merged the two looks), the pair of perfectly usable skinny black pants would be, well, just another pair of perfectly usable skinny black pants.

The top that completed the runway look ($ 54.90, currently sold out) is described as a vest, and although this may technically be the case (a fitted garment, at the waist, sleeveless), thanks to the detail in V on the back, the side straps and the detail of the pleated basque waist that fell just south of the hip, it looked a bit like the jacket with an incredibly shrunken Goth cheerleader uniform. That being said, it looked pretty fierce going down the “Making the Cut” track, and, it’s likely to have a similar effect in the real world of reality TV. The point to remember: a shared decision – the Basque cardigan has a point of view even if he is not sure what he wants to be, with the skinny pants winning at best a shrug.

Episode 2 ended with sending a second runway look to retail – and highlighting an important fact about the format of the show: some episodes may see more than one designer sent out to pack, some may end without anyone leaving at the end, and there may be episodes in which are offered for sale for more than one designer item. This is how the white mini dress with a sporty look from designer Ji Won Choi ($ 49.90, currently sold out) cut this episode, at the request of an Amazon Fashion executive who took over parade, which was also unbolted in Paris – at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs to be precise.

From afar, it evokes the iconic bandage dress Hervé Léger. On closer inspection, this turns out to be the result of turned seam details (placing the seams usually hidden on the outside of the garment). These raised seams add fun visual detail to the shoulders and add a sporty tennis vibe to the overall dress – accentuated by styling them with white platform sneakers. The resulting aesthetics of athleticism and tailoring reminded us of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand, especially the clothing in its continued collaboration with Nike. It’s remarkable because Choi, who certainly has a soft spot for stripes of all stripes, collaborated with a sports giant herself – Adidas – on a capsule collection of shoes and clothing. The point to remember: Choi’s dress for victory. Game, set, match.