An Amazon deputy warehouse manager who organized a release from the Staten Island, New York, factory was fired.

Chris Smalls lost his job Monday after help lead a demonstration what some workers claim is the company’s lack of precautions against coronavirus.

Amazon has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in the installation. In Monday’s walkout, workers claimed there were 10 cases and chanted “Stop it!” in a call for the building to be closed and sanitized. Workers say they lacked face masks and that cleaning supplies needed to clean the building were scarce.

Less than two hours after the protest, Smalls received a phone call telling him that he had been fired.

“These were targeted reprisals,” Smalls told CBS MoneyWatch.

Amazon said in a statement that Smalls had been fired for “several security concerns”.

“Mr. Smalls has received several warnings for violating social distancing guidelines and endangering the safety of others,” the company statement said. “It was also established that he had close contact with a partner diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and was asked to stay at home with pay for 14 days, which is a step we are taking on sites around the world. “

Amazon added: “Despite this instruction to stay home with pay, he came on the scene today, March 30, further putting teams at risk. This is unacceptable and we have terminated his employment in because of these multiple security concerns. “

Amazon also disputed the number of participants in Monday’s walkout, which organizers said was around 50 participants. However, videos of the demonstration show around two dozen people gathered outside the warehouse. An Amazon spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch that 15 people participated, and said only nine of them were actually employed by the company.

“Life or death”

Smalls, who has worked for Amazon for five years, claims he has been silenced. According to him and other workers who campaign for better conditions, workers have been sick at the warehouse for days because only those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are entitled to paid sick leave.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company had recently changed its policies to require anyone who felt bad to stay at home. The company started monitoring body temperatures at Staten Island facilities on Sunday and plans to expand the practice to other locations, the spokesman said.

Smalls sent a sick worker home on Tuesday, he told CBS News. This person was subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

“There are a number of undisclosed cases,” he said. “It’s scary to work for [Amazon] now; it’s life or death. ”

Smalls claims that Amazon quarantined him as retaliation, claiming that many other workers with whom the sick person had come into contact were not quarantined.

The little ones and other workers, some of them active in work and social justice groups like Make the Road and New York Communities for Change, are asking Amazon to provide paid sick leave for everyone, regardless of diagnosis COVID-19.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called Smalls’ dismissal “shameful” and said she “is considering all legal options”.

The law protects the right of workers to act collectively, which includes strikes and walkouts, without fear of reprisals.

Smalls said he plans to take the protest to New York City Hall in the coming days.