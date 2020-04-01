Calling all the average Joe Exotics.

Insulation for animal lovers is becoming their own Tiger Kings minus the risk of introduction (or burst) using Google Augmented Reality to transform their homes into a virtual Menagerie.

The stunning feature debuted last year but is currently gaining popularity as people look for new ways to combat coronavirus doldrums during lockout.

“You can view and interact with 3D objects right from the search and place them directly in your area, giving you an idea of ​​scale and detail,” wrote Aparna Chennapragada, Google Lens and AR Director company blog before launching the product. The sink feature allows users to call a selection 3D exotic animals including tigers, penguins, sharks, Shetland ponies, hedgehogs and more.

Want a pet tiger in your bedroom a Polyamorous big cat robber Joe Exotic? Simply Google “tiger” on your smartphone or tablet, with the option of “meet a life-sized tiger up close” in search results. Clicking “View in 3D” and then “Move Phone” will make the jungle predator laugh at the 3D fax panorama to materialize at the user-selected point.

Bored social media users have a ball with it.

Is the local aquarium closed for social distance concerns? Use this feature to make the octopus digital doppelganger look as if it were swimming around the tub.

Birdwatchers in a COVID cage can transform their home into a birdhouse by relaxing virtual parrots like a Pokemon trainer. Smartphone scrolling allows virtual life whisperers to move or resize an animal to a pocket size as large as a house.

Best of all, this digital Dr. Doolittling is educational. “It’s one thing to read that a large white shark can be 18 feet long. Another thing is to see it up close in relation to the things around you, ”reads the press release.

Users can see if Google AR Pets is available on their devices by checking if they have Google Play Services for AR installed.

Turning a room into a virtual zoo is not the only inventive way people entertain themselves during a virus-induced home arrest.

Boring quarantines have used everything from flirting with their neighbors to drones, prescribing fake cakes to their children and depicting their reaction to fighting coronavirus cabin fever.