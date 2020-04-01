This is news ESPN doesn’t want Adam Schefter to generate.

The NFL 2020 project still being planned – transferred from Las Vegas to a virtual experiment due to the coronavirus pandemic – just over three weeks after the federal government announced projections of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the illness, the broadcast giant most a recognizable journalist has torn the league for not having postponed the event.

ESPN should broadcast the project, during which Schefter is presented every year.

“The draft only happens through the strength and determination and lack of foresight of the NFL, frankly,” said Schefter on ESPN at Scott Van Pelt’s SportsCenter. “They are determined to put this on while there is carnage on the streets!”

Schefter, who has been with ESPN since 2008, noted the nonsense to keep the project going, given the uncertainty when – or if – the season will start.

“We all want to see the days when we have this distraction from football, but OTAs don’t happen,” said Schefter. “The interseason program is not happening.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tried to stop team officials from expressing frustration with the draft schedule, sending a memo last week that said, “The public discussion on questions relating to the draft are of no use and are grounds for disciplinary action ”. This obviously does not extend to Schefter.

Former ESPN journalist Darren Rovell published the clip of his ex-colleague, congratulating Schefter for denouncing his longtime employer. Schefter signed a five-year extension with ESPN in late 2016.

“As a journalist, it’s hard to bite the hand that feeds you, but there comes a time when you have to make that statement. This day has come today for

@AdamSchefter, ”wrote Rovell.