Since his classes are now all distant due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anderson sent an email to his teacher to assist him, rather than asking in class.

She expected emails, or maybe even a phone call from her teacher, Chris Waba.

But then the doorbell rang – and she saw Waba, standing on her porch, holding a white board and a marker, ready to teach.

The Madison, South Dakota student said that while trying to finish her math homework, she couldn’t ask her parents for help because they weren’t at home. Plus, she says, they wouldn’t have been of much help anyway.

“My mom answered all the questions wrong when she helped me before,” Anderson told CNN.

When Waba received the email from Anderson, he replied – but could tell that she was still struggling with the lesson.

Knowing that she lived just across the street, Waba picked up her whiteboard and headed for a private lesson, one that was still consistent with social distancing rules.

For about 10 minutes, Waba crouched on Rylee’s porch as he ran through three mathematical equations. Rylee stood on the other side of the screen door, nodding, following her and taking notes.

“It made understanding easier,” said Rylee. “I enjoyed it.”

Rylee’s father Josh Anderson, who is the head coach of the Dakota State University football team, shared the moment on Twitter. Her post has since garnered hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

“The photo simply shows how long teachers will go to help their students at all costs during these times,” said Josh Anderson.

Waba, who has been teaching at Madison Middle School for 27 years, said it was an impulsive decision.

“I am a better face-to-face communicator than (the) phone and I think students learn better this way,” said Waba. “Teachers across the country have been plunged into a situation like this. I think we are all more comfortable being in front of our classes and this is where we prefer to be.”

At the end of their lesson, Waba said he could tell Rylee that he finally understood the concept because she smiled and thanked him.

“That’s what teachers are looking for, those smiles,” said Waba. “It is the joy of being a teacher and that is why we do it.”