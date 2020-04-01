A police officer who arrested a speeding doctor let her go with a warning – and gave her five N95 masks instead of a ticket, she wrote in a Facebook post.

Lead-footed cardiologist Sarosh Ashraf Janjua wrote that a Minnesota state soldier stopped her for speeding on I-35 last week.

Janjua, from Massachusetts, surrendered his license and expected speeding for going over the limit.

“He got back into his patrol car to get my license, and when he came back, he told me very firmly that it was very irresponsible of me to speed, especially since I didn’t would not only use resources if I were in an accident, but would not be able to help patients either, “she wrote in the post.

But instead of a fine, the soldier released her with a warning, she wrote.

“As I mumbled to apologize and say thank you, he reached out to hand me what I assumed was my license. It was only when my hand closed over what it was giving me that its unexpected bulk caught my eyes, ”Janjua wrote.

“Five N95 masks, from the supplies the state had given him for his protection,” she added.

The gesture made Janjua cry, but also gave her hope that the contagion in the United States would end.

“This complete stranger, who owed me nothing and who is more on the front line than me, shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking,” she wrote. “We are well.”