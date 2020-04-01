BOISE, Idaho – An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting tremors.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the 6.5 magnitude tremor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 118 kilometers northeast of Meridian, near the rural mountain town of Stanley. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

More than 2 million people live in the region that could experience the Idaho earthquake, according to the USGS, with reports of tremors coming from as far away as Helena, Montana and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marcus Smith, an emergency health coordinator at the St. Luke Medical Center in Wood River, said that the hospital, about 65 miles (104 km) south of the epicenter, had trembled but that the earthquake had not interfered with the treatment of any patient. Blaine County Hospital is at the forefront of the Idaho coronavirus epidemic, in an area with the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 in the country outside of New York and surrounding counties.

“It was like a wave crossing the ground, so I knew immediately what it was. It was just like waves crossing the ground, ”he said.

The earthquake added stress during an already tense period for the region, but Smith said everything was fine, for now. “Until next time, I guess,” said Smith. “I mean, that’s what we do. We are all good.”

Brett Woolley, the owner of Bridge Street Grill in Stanley, said he heard the earthquake before he felt it.

“I heard the roar, and at first it sounded like the wind, but then the roar was huge,” said Woolley about 10 minutes after the earthquake. “The whole house was rattling and I started to panic. I sit here perfectly still and the water next to me is still vibrating. “

Caltech seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones and founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Seismology said that the Idaho region experiences an earthquake of about this size every 30 or 40 years. The most recent, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake near Borah Peak in 1983, killed two children in Challis and caused property damage estimated at $ 12.5 million in Challis and Mackay.

The earthquake was along what scientists call a “normal fault,” the earthquake causing vertical motion, she said. Tuesday’s earthquake appeared to be on an unmapped “slip fault,” primarily causing horizontal movement along the fault line.

“This was not obvious enough to be mapped before,” said Jones.

Unmapped faults of this size are rarer in highly populated areas like California, she said, but in sparsely populated and remote areas like central Idaho, they are less likely to cause damage. and less likely to be a concern for geologists and seismologists.

Residents of the area are likely to continue to have aftershocks, she said. The region had already recorded five aftershocks in the first hours after the 6.5 earthquake.

“Aftershock is just an earthquake, but it comes at a time that does not surprise us,” she said. “They do so much damage.”

People in an earthquake should fall to the ground and cover their heads with their arms, she said.

“Reach the ground before the earthquake hits you, and if you have a table nearby, go under it and hold it,” said Jones. “Running in an earthquake is incredibly dangerous – people die from running in an earthquake. Come down and try to cover yourself. “