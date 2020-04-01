April 1 is known as Census Day.
And across the country, local authorities are encouraging residents to fill out census questionnaires this week.
The results of the 2020 census will have an impact on the lives of people across the country. And everyone who lives in the United States plays a role in their training.
Here are some key things you should know:
The census is a big problem.
The census, which takes place every 10 years, determines how many representatives each state gets in Congress and how billions of dollars of federal funding are spent. Schools, roads and other important things in your community will gain – or lose – funding over the next 10 years based on this official population count.
It is required by law.
The census is required by the Constitution.
And on the envelopes en route to mailboxes across America, the message is clear – printed in bold type on the outside of the envelope: “YOUR RESPONSE IS REQUIRED BY LAW.”
This year, the way people are counted has changed considerably.
The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact.
Census mail items began to be sent to homes across the country earlier this month, just as the coronavirus pandemic began to heat up in the United States.
Lawmakers said they were concerned about the schedule.
“It is a big concern,” she said.
Census spokesperson Michael Cook told CNN that the agency has plans in place for people, households and communities who “do not have high Internet connectivity”. And officials say the way the census is designed – giving people multiple ways to respond – will allow local operations to adapt if necessary.
A citizenship question is not included in the census.
Everyone in the United States is supposed to be counted by the census, whether they are citizens or not.
Worried that some people might be afraid to answer the census, advocates who work with immigrant communities have doubled their outreach efforts in recent months.
“I can assure you that not only does the law require us to do our job in a professional manner and protect confidential information, but we have all the systems in place – the most sophisticated systems available – to protect information,” said director Steven Dillingham. .
The first mailings from the 2020 census that you receive may or may not include a written questionnaire.
In regions of the country where authorities believe residents are less likely to respond online, a written questionnaire will also be sent in the initial mail.
According to the Census Bureau, households that have not yet responded to the census will receive a written questionnaire in April.
Up to half a million temporary workers could be hired to help with this count.
The authorities estimate that around 60% of people will answer the questionnaires by post, telephone or online. Enumerators will have to go door to door to get answers from others – and they don’t have much time to do it.
But major efforts to go door-to-door and follow up with households that have not yet responded to the census should not begin for a few months.
Some people were already enumerated in this year’s census.
While this week’s deployment marks an important milestone for the 2020 census, technically, the census already started months ago.
It is a tradition that the census begins earlier in remote areas of Alaska, where large parts of the state are not connected by roads and may have an irregular mail service.
Dillingham, the census director, entered the town by snowmobile and knocked on a door himself to officially start counting.
Tara Subramaniam and Vivian Salama of CNN contributed to this report.
