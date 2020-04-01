April 1 is known as Census Day.

And across the country, local authorities are encouraging residents to fill out census questionnaires this week.

The results of the 2020 census will have an impact on the lives of people across the country. And everyone who lives in the United States plays a role in their training.

Here are some key things you should know:

The census is a big problem.

The census, which takes place every 10 years, determines how many representatives each state gets in Congress and how billions of dollars of federal funding are spent. Schools, roads and other important things in your community will gain – or lose – funding over the next 10 years based on this official population count.

This is something the Census Bureau pointed out in $ 500 million awareness campaign with more than 1,000 ads who hit the airwaves for months. Why? Because, according to experts, when people learn why the census is important, they are more likely to respond.

It is required by law.

The census is required by the Constitution.

And on the envelopes en route to mailboxes across America, the message is clear – printed in bold type on the outside of the envelope: “YOUR RESPONSE IS REQUIRED BY LAW.”

What if you refuse to answer or want to skip a question? You can be fined , according to federal laws.

This year, the way people are counted has changed considerably.

It is the first time that all households in the United States will have the chance to respond online

The coronavirus pandemic is having an impact.

Census mail items began to be sent to homes across the country earlier this month, just as the coronavirus pandemic began to heat up in the United States.

Currently, these operations are suspended until April 15 while the Census Bureau is assessing the situation.

Lawmakers said they were concerned about the schedule.

Senator Tina Smith, who, along with several Democratic colleagues, sent a letter asked the Census Bureau earlier this month for information on coronavirus plans, said it was concerned that coronavirus makers rely too heavily on Internet responses, which it said could cause communities to underestimate.

“It is a big concern,” she said.

Census spokesperson Michael Cook told CNN that the agency has plans in place for people, households and communities who “do not have high Internet connectivity”. And officials say the way the census is designed – giving people multiple ways to respond – will allow local operations to adapt if necessary.

“If we have to delay or interrupt follow-up visits for non-response in a particular community, we will adapt our operations to guarantee a complete and precise count”, the Census Bureau said

A citizenship question is not included in the census.

Everyone in the United States is supposed to be counted by the census, whether they are citizens or not.

The Supreme Court prevented Trump administration from asking census citizenship question . But even if this question is not in the mix, there are still concerns as to whether the debate of several months on this subject will influence response rates.

Worried that some people might be afraid to answer the census, advocates who work with immigrant communities have doubled their outreach efforts in recent months.

Responding to questions at a recent Washington event, census officials noted that Title 13 of the American Code guarantees that the personal information provided for the census is confidential.

“I can assure you that not only does the law require us to do our job in a professional manner and protect confidential information, but we have all the systems in place – the most sophisticated systems available – to protect information,” said director Steven Dillingham. .

The first mailings from the 2020 census that you receive may or may not include a written questionnaire.

About three in four households will receive an invitation to complete the census online or by phone. The invitation will be in English and Spanish “in areas where 20% or more of households need assistance in Spanish,” according to the Census Bureau.

In regions of the country where authorities believe residents are less likely to respond online, a written questionnaire will also be sent in the initial mail.

Officials released sample images showing all shipments , which started arriving on March 12, to help the public avoid potential scams.

According to the Census Bureau, households that have not yet responded to the census will receive a written questionnaire in April.

Up to half a million temporary workers could be hired to help with this count.

The authorities estimate that around 60% of people will answer the questionnaires by post, telephone or online. Enumerators will have to go door to door to get answers from others – and they don’t have much time to do it.

But major efforts to go door-to-door and follow up with households that have not yet responded to the census should not begin for a few months.

According to the official 2020 census calendar , this will largely happen from May to July. By December 31, 2020, the US Census Bureau is required by law to report the new census population figures to the President.

Some people were already enumerated in this year’s census.

While this week’s deployment marks an important milestone for the 2020 census, technically, the census already started months ago.

It is a tradition that the census begins earlier in remote areas of Alaska, where large parts of the state are not connected by roads and may have an irregular mail service.

Dillingham, the census director, entered the town by snowmobile and knocked on a door himself to officially start counting.