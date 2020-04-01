A 13-year-old “healthy” boy has become the UK’s youngest coronavirus victim – dying alone due to strict isolation procedures, reports say.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died Monday after being rushed to King’s College hospital near his home in south London four days earlier after suffering from breathing difficulties, The sun says.

His family said they were “beyond devastation” when he died after he was put into an induced coma due to the severity of his condition after being tested positive for COVID-19, according to the report. “To our knowledge, he had no underlying health problems,” the family said in a statement, the British newspaper said.

Family friend Mark Stephenson – who raised more than $ 73,600 in a donation on Wednesday morning online fundraising for family – said the boy’s mother and six siblings could not be with him due to the risk of the virus spreading.

“One of the saddest things about this whole situation is that he died alone,” said Stephenson. told ITV “Good Morning Britain” of the young.

“When a person has this infection, they are isolated, so how difficult it is for a mother not to be with her son when he is sick.

“Usually a mother is at her bedside and stays overnight in the hospital.”

Stephenson’s fundraising goal was to raise about $ 5,000 to cover the cost of the funeral – but soon received almost 15 times that much from those so overwhelmed by the tragedy.

“Just take a break and think about how devastating this is for his family who will probably never recover,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan, said on the british tv show.

King’s College Hospital confirmed that a “13-year-old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has died,” saying, “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family right now.”

Belgian officials confirmed on Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl died after being tested positive for COVID-19, making her the youngest known victim in Europe.

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Dr. Jenny Harries, said on Wednesday that “the case is very sad that young people may still be affected” by coronavirus

