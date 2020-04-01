According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, plant closings have so far affected around 40% of workers directly employed in the manufacture of vehicles in Europe. The work stoppage has already reduced regional production by 1.2 million units, he added.

“Right now, the main concern … is to manage the immediate crisis facing the auto industry, which has essentially come to an abrupt halt – something the industry has never experienced before,” said Eric -Mark Huitema, director general of the association. .

Automobile manufacturers, includingand owner Peugeothave closed factories because Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom impose work and public life restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Supply chains are affected and the workforce is affected. It’s hard to make vehicles and components without putting workers at risk, ”said Calum MacRae, analyst at GlobalData.

The European industry association has said that around 14 million jobs in Europe depend on car manufacturing. And 83% of European automakers are concerned about disruptions in the supply chain due to the pandemic, according to research firm IHS Markit.

Continental CTTAF (( , a major supplier based in Germany, withdrew its financial outlook for 2020 on Wednesday after lingering uncertainty forced it to temporarily close 40% of its 249 production sites worldwide. In Germany alone, 30,000 company employees signed up for short-term work, a program that allows companies to send workers home or cut their hours without firing them.

“In times of crisis, financial liquidity is a top priority,” said CEO Elmar Degenhart in a statement. “To this end, we are reducing our costs, optimizing our working capital and deferring projects and investments that are not urgently needed until further notice.”

Businesses take action

Volkswagen, the world’s largest automaker, has closed factories in Europe, including its factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, one of the largest manufacturing sites in the world. Fiat Chrysler has also closed its factories across Europe, but no permanent layoffs have yet been made by the group, according to a spokesperson.

“As the pandemic spreads, we have focused on creating a safe and healthy workplace, but we have also worked to preserve the jobs of permanent FCA employees,” wrote CEO Mike Manley in a letter to employees on March 30. FCA employees in Italy take temporary leave, with their government-subsidized salary.

Daimler DDAIF (( Mercedes ownersaid in a statement that it would apply to short-term work for many producers and administrative staff selected in Germany from April 6 to April 17 at least.

Honda employs 3,000 people at its factory in Swindon, UK, where production has been suspended until April 14 in accordance with government directives. Workers who are not required to attend work will continue to receive wages.

Other car manufacturers have taken similar steps in Europe.