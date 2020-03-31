Zoom illegally gave Facebook users’ personal data without telling them, according to a new lawsuit against the teleconference company, which saw its activity increase in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company did not tell users that it gave Facebook and “and possibly other third parties” access to the personal information it collected each time they installed or opened the company application, according to the complaint, filed Monday in a federal court in California.

This data includes the user’s device model, the time zone in which he is located and a “unique advertising identifier” which can be used to target the user with ads, in accordance with the class action complaint.

“If Zoom had informed its users that it would use inadequate security measures and allow unauthorized monitoring by third parties of their personal information, users … would not have been willing to use the Zoom application”, reads we in the complaint.

The lawsuit, brought by Robert Cullen of Sacramento, asks a judge to declare Zoom’s practices illegal and seeks damages from the company. Neither Zoom nor Facebook immediately responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

The complaint arises amid a boom in Zoom operations fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. People turned to its videoconferencing platform to work from home and chat with friends during the lockouts imposed to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. This has helped Silicon Valley share prices more than double so far this year.

It’s not uncommon for apps to share data with Facebook, but Zoom user information was shared even if they didn’t have a Facebook account – which was unclear in the privacy policy of the company, according to the technology news publication Motherboard, which reported for the first time on the issue last week.

Zoom said last week that it had decided to remove the Facebook software tool responsible for collecting the data, although users will need to update their apps for the change to take effect.

“We sincerely apologize for the concerns this has caused and remain firmly committed to protecting the privacy of our users”, the company said in a blog post on Friday.

Zoom is also said to be under close scrutiny from New York’s attorney general Letitia James, whose office sent the company a letter Monday regarding its data privacy practices. James’s office asked what security measures Zoom had put in place to deal with the increase in traffic and to identify hackers, according to the New York Times.