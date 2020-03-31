Color film was rare during the Second World War. The vast majority of photos taken during the conflict were in black and white, and color photography as a whole was still a relatively new technique.

It is this fact that makes the photos published by the British Imperial War Museums so fascinating. They are in their original condition – not retouched, not colorized: “You see exactly what was taken. I know it is common to see retouched photos and black and white colorized photos, but this is the real deal, “said Ian Carter, author of a museum book in which they were published, in a telephone interview.

The images were commissioned by the British Ministry of Information, which took a very small amount of Kodachrome film. They then decided to use it on an experimental basis, giving it to some of their official photographers who took it to several places and used it sparingly.

Only about 3000 images were taken in total, but not everything survived: “About half of them have disappeared and we don’t know where they went,” said Carter. The surviving photos were incorporated into the Museum’s archives in 1949, and some of them are published for the first time in 70 years.

Dutch civilians dance in the streets after the liberation of Eindhoven by the Allied forces, September 1944. Credit: © IWM

The photos were ordered to be published in American magazines, which were printed in color, but not all of them were published during the war.

It is not entirely clear how the film was assigned to the photographers, but it is likely that they were taken as “special” shots with black and white cameras: “They had a quantity of very limited film and had to be very careful, so they must have had the film in a separate camera and used it for a few photos while taking black and white photos, “said Carter.

Some amazing details that would be lost in grayscale suddenly emerge, such as orange accents – the color of the Dutch royal family – in a liberation scene in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Nurses and convalescent crew at Princess Mary’s Royal Air Force Hospital in Halton, Buckinghamshire, August 1943. The hospital was opened in 1927 and treated some 20,000 RAF casualties during the war. Credit: © IWM

Colored photos or images of World War II have been around for a while, but these images really show the world as people would have seen it at the time: “When you see them, they almost seem like they were taken yesterday or reconstructed “. said Carter.

“It still seems a little strange to see the color photograph of the Second World War. It still has the power to shock.”