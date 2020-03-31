“Not being able to be there and holding my mother’s hand, rubbing her head, telling her the things I wanted to say to her. It was a feeling of helplessness, I just remember the days before the feeling of frustration and helplessness and not being able to speak to her because she was unconscious during this time, “Bennett told CNN on Monday.

But a nurse from the Issaquah Swedish hospital in Washington took responsibility for ensuring that Bennett could say goodbye. Bennett told CNN that the nurse called her from her cell phone and told her that her mother’s breathing was changing and that she would probably not live much longer.

“I’m going to put the phone on her face so you can tell her that you love her and say goodbye,” the nurse told her. “She will not be alone, we will stay with her until the end.”

Ten minutes later, Bennett says she was talking to her sick mother on FaceTime. “I love you very much,” said Bennett to his mother, adding that the two had recently discussed the hardships every mother-daughter relationship goes through and that she had never been able to tell her mother that she had forgiven him. . “I forgive you mom, I love you. I know I haven’t had a chance to say it,” said Bennett. She admitted that it was difficult to express her feelings when she was not there, but she hopes her mother heard her last words. “Mom, it’s okay to move on. It’s okay to go now.” In less than an hour, Bennett said she was gone. Bennet said she saw the nurse crying while taking the phone away. “I know how difficult it is for them,” she said. “I can’t imagine being on the front line and having to go home every day and risk self infection, but have the compassion and empathy to be there right now as if it was their own mother. of the most incredible things I have experienced. “

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/30/us/washington-nurse-coronavirus-facetime/index.html