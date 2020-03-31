(CNN) – As movements around the world become more and more restricted, it is difficult to imagine what the journey will look like when it eventually goes back up.

The staggering global scale of the coronavirus pandemic makes it particularly devastating, but the travel industry has rebounded from past crises and experts believe it will rebound again.

“People have not changed in the sense that they always want to go to places, but they are bound to be much more careful about what they do,” said Adam Blake, professor of economics and chief of research at the Tourism Department. and hospitality at Bournemouth University in the UK.

“And they will not only need to persuade that it is safe to travel, but they will need to see the actual physical changes made to make the trip safer.”

At this time, we do not know when or how the pandemic will end. But once the public health crisis improves, travelers will also have to see sharp price cuts to keep them going, analysts said.

Here are eight things travelers will likely see once the industry is able to run its engines in the direction of recovery.

Cruises will be very cheap. But it might not matter for newcomers

Diamond Princess was quarantined in Japan in February. Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

Travelers who are comfortable with cruising will find prices very low when the cruise service restarts, said Christopher Anderson, professor of commerce at Cornell University Hotel School in Ithaca, New York.

The challenge will be to attract new customers for cruise travel, “which will be essential to survival,” he said, after global headlines about coronavirus outbreaks on ships, travel restrictions and ports of call refused.

Anderson suggested that reconfiguring some of the new ships that are still under construction with larger cabins and lower passenger density could be a way to attract new customers. Reducing the buffet restaurant service and focusing more on a la carte meals in the different fare levels could be another way to reassure travelers who are skeptical of cruise travel, he said.

Cleanliness will be addressed – a lot

“Everyone, be it the cruise, the accommodation or the hotels, will have to change their way of monitoring and cleaning the environment with which consumers interact and communicate it to customers in order to increase their level of comfort” said Anderson.

Jan Freitag, senior vice president of Lodging Insights for hotel analysis firm STR, also highlighted the remediation, referring to the “new visible measures” needed to show how clean the properties are.

Whether it means hand sanitizers everywhere or regular disinfection of hard surfaces, “there will be a clearly communicated regime to inform customers,” this is what we do to protect you, “” said Freitag.

Hotel room rates will drop further before rising

Hotels must clearly communicate cleaning procedures to customers. FRANCK FIFE / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

Hotel rates in the United States fell 30% the week of March 21, according to Freitag, and “rates will certainly go down before going up.”

Historically, in times of great uncertainty, such as in 2001 after the September 11 attacks or after the recession ended in 2009, it took twice as long for room rates to rebound as it did for them to fall. lowest point, says Freitag.

It does not foresee the collapse of any segment of the US hotel industry, but there will be accommodation disruptions which, in many cases, will be invisible to customers. The hotels can change hands behind the scenes but remain operational and under the same brand.

Travelers may feel safer in hotels than vacation rentals

Anderson says that a “saving grace” for hotels may be discomfort to travelers with alternative accommodation options like Airbnb and other vacation rental sites, as these properties may have difficulty communicating and standardize rigorous cleaning standards.

“I’m going to want the safety and security of the established cleaning protocols that I receive from an established hosting provider,” said Anderson, so he predicts a short-term negative impact for Airbnb type rentals.

Look for lower fares and more empty planes

People will be more comfortable traveling by air if the planes are less full, says Anderson.

“If we really want to turn the tide, airlines have to fly with empty average seats and prices considerably lower than we had last summer,” he said.

Several carriers last week announced plans to eliminate certain restaurant services and mid-seat assignments to cut costs and reduce on-board interaction.

Anderson sees business travel rebound first, followed by domestic pleasure travel. Transoceanic voyages are likely to be delayed, he said.

Business travel could boost recovery for airlines

While many companies may feel more comfortable hosting virtual meetings, Anderson hopes that the desire to transact in person will help stimulate the airlines’ recovery.

“I believe that people need interaction, and it is possible that a prolonged break in regular business transactions can boost air travel as people seek to take over business and create opportunities,” a- he declared.

Air travelers will have more booking flexibility – for a while

Anderson expects airlines – which have extended flexible exemptions and change of booking options as the epidemic progressed – will continue to be less stringent with cancellation and modification fees – for a certain time.

“As we enter 2021, we will return to the old way I imagine,” he said.

Increased durability is a possible windfall

A silver lining to travel in this crisis? The opportunity to address issues that were at the forefront before the arrival of coronaviruses, said travel broadcaster Peter Greenberg in a recent video.

Over-tourism, sustainable travel and the environment were among the topics most discussed before the spread of the coronavirus.

“We can come back to it in a much more responsible and ethical way when this crisis ends,” said Greenberg.