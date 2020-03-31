“New coronavirus” is the proper term to describe this brand new virus that is wreaking havoc in our unprepared world.

But you can also call this bad guy by his scientific name: severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2 for short.

Covid-19 seems to hit the elderly and immunocompromised the hardest, as well as any of us with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart and lung disease. But young people shouldn’t take anything for granted – there has been many deaths among people aged 20 to 50, as well as very few among children.

Covid-19 may also have mild symptoms very similar to a typical cold or flu – or no symptoms at all, making it very difficult to control the spread of the virus causing Covid-19.

What is a coronavirus?

All viruses are like zombies – they try to take over people’s bodies – but they’re not really alive. Outside the host’s body, they are dormant, surviving without living. Once touched or inhaled and brought back inside, their old machines get into action, using proteins to cling and invade human cells.

There they settled, producing millions of copies of themselves and causing these cells to rupture. Like the famous scene from the movie “Alien”, the viral the offspring gush out into the bloodstream, in order to invade more and more cells.

As they multiply, humans have started spitting them out into the universe with each expiration, making us contagious a few days before we start coughing, sneezing, or having diarrhea – all symptoms created by the virus to ensure that it can jump from human to human, thus ensuring its survival.

This “viral zombie invasion” comes in all kinds of genetic shapes, sizes and strategies. All coronaviruses are covered with sharp arrows of protein, which gives them the appearance of having a crown or “corona” – hence the name. Coronaviruses use these spikes to cling and pierce our cells.

Coronaviruses are part of the RNA brigade of viruses, which are much less stable than their DNA-based comrades. Why is it important? Because instability leads to errors in copying the genetic code.

This leads to mutations – thousands, millions, billions of mutations. Sooner or later, a mutation hits the dirt and allows the virus to cross the big gap between different species. A few million / billion / trillion more errors create another mutation that allows this virus to spread easily. Now the virus is both in its new host and it is contagious.

It is this type of mutation that gives viruses to humanity like SARS-CoV-2.

Where does the new coronavirus come from?

the animal Kingdom is full of coronavirus. They are found in cats and dogs, pigs and cattle, turkey and chickens, mice, rats, rabbits and of course, humans. Insects too.

Some of these coronviruses can cross species, such as between pigs, cats and dogs, but for the most part, coronaviruses remain loyal to their original hosts. Until they of course become this lucky mutation.

“Usually, viruses from an animal don’t really spread effectively to other animal species or even to people,” said Dr. John Williams, head of the pediatric infectious diseases division at the Children’s Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

“So, generally, if a virus passes from an animal to a human, it’s kind of a dead end. This person gets sick but doesn’t spread further,” said Williams, who has been studying coronaviruses for decades .

Besides the newly hatched new coronavirus, there are actually six additional coronavirus that infect humans – four of them cause colds.

Two others can be fatal. MERS-CoV is the villain behind Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, which has killed more than 800 people worldwide since its first appearance in 2012.

SARS-CoV causes a severe form of pneumonia which can also be life threatening. Globally, it killed 774 people between 2002 and 2004. No other cases have been reported worldwide since. {To put this in context, the number of deaths from the new coronavirus since its appearance in December is close to 40,000).

The coronaviruses that cause MERS and SARS, however, have moved from mammals to humans, where they have mutated to become contagious. MERS-CoV first appeared in Jordon and Saudi Arabia in 2012 and is believed to be crossed to humans dromedaries in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

“MERS is extremely deadly, approximately 30% of those infected with MERS will die,” said Williams. “So the virus has crossed one of the barriers – it can infect humans, develop there and cause disease – but luckily, it really does not spread very well from person to person. other, apart from very, very close contacts. ”

SARS has been more difficult to identify.

Because one of the most common vectors of coronaviruses is the bat, it is thought that the virus may have started there. Then he is said to have mutated into a masked palm civet, a small mammal resembling a cat eaten in parts of China. But even this theory is contested

“SARS has caused the death of approximately 10% of those infected and has spread from person to person but not very effectively,” said Williams. “There weren’t many people who walked around without symptoms or with mild symptoms who could spread it.

“This new virus, SARS-CoV-2, has overcome more obstacles,” added Williams. “It is easily spread from person to person and many people may have a mild illness or have no symptoms, but they can have the virus and spread it.”

The new coronavirus seems to have native to bats. study published in February discovered that the coronavirus found in bats shared 96% of the same genetic makeup as the new coronavirus. But it was not a direct link, so the bat must have infected another species, which then infected humans.

Early reports indicated that snakes purchased from a “wet market” in China were people who bought live animals for food. A recent report of early cases of coronavirus in China demystifies the “snake flu” theory, noting that in 13 of the first 41 cases, infected patients had no connection to the wet market.

A recent hypothesis claimed that the intermediate host was pangolin, a endangered scaly creature loved for its meat and scales, which are used in traditional Chinese medicine. But critics have been skeptical, sending geneticists back to their labs to continue the research.

At the moment, scientists do not know where the new coronavirus started.

“These things are more difficult than [identifying] dinosaurs because there is no fossil record of a virus, “said Williams.” For example, the main virus I am studying, the human metapneumovirus, is clearly a virus that has been circulating in humans for decades, if not centuries.

“However, when you look at the genetics of the virus, its closest genetic parent is a bird virus,” he added. “So, has this virus made its way to humans and established itself? This is what we think. But it is not impossible that a human virus has spread to birds and settled there. “