Walmart will check employees’ temperatures at the start of their work shifts to prevent them from working with a coronavirus, company officials said on Tuesday.

Walmart and Sam’s Club staff who give a reading of at least 100 degrees will be sent home until they spend three days without fever, company officials said. Sick workers will still be paid to report to work if asked to leave, officials said.

“Many associates have already taken their own temperature at home, and we ask them to continue this practice as we begin to do it on the spot,” said Walmart President and CEO John Furner and the president of the Sam’s Club and CEO Kath McLay said in a Tuesday announcement.

Walmart distributes infrared thermometers to all of its sites, which could take up to three weeks, according to the company. Employees will also be asked basic health questions as well as temperature control, executives said.

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission gave companies the green light earlier this month to check employees’ body temperatures amid the coronavirus pandemic, although the agency notes that some people with the potentially deadly virus don’t have no fever.

Walmart will also provide masks and gloves to employees who wish to wear them, said Furner and McLay. The retail giant also closed stores overnight for cleaning and began installing sneeze guards to protect cashiers from the virus.