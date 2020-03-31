A painting by Vincent Van Gogh was stolen in the early hours of Monday morning from a Dutch museum which is currently closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Singer Laren Museum in the town of Laren, just outside Amsterdam, said that “Van Gogh’s presbytery garden in Nuenen in the spring” was stolen during a night raid.

The painting – created by the Dutch master in 1884 – was loaned by another artistic institution, the Groninger museum in the city of Groningen. A policeman declaration stated that the theft took place at around 3:15 a.m. local time, and that intruders entered the premises through a glass door.

“I am shocked and incredibly upset,” said museum director Jan Rudolph in Lorm at a press conference on Monday afternoon. “It’s very bad for the Groninger museum. It’s also very bad for Singer.”

“But above all, it’s horrible for all of us, because art is there to be seen and shared by all of us, for society as a whole, to bring pleasure, to inspire, but also to bring comfort. in this difficult time, “he added.

The painting was created in the town of Nuenen, where Van Gogh stayed with his parents between 1883 and 1885. It represents the garden of the presbytery in which they lived and where his father was a pastor. It also shows the ruins of an ancient church that appeared in a number of other Van Gogh works of the time.

Police said this painting has now been added to the Interpol stolen art database.

According to the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, some 93 people have died from coronaviruses in the Netherlands in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 864. The Singer Laren Museum had ad its temporary closure on March 13, shortly after the country’s government announced a ban on large gatherings and closed the Van Gogh Museum and the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.