“This is the whole of America approach, the cooperation we see from the public, the private to the agencies, the state, local and federal,” said Air Force General , Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy. , who spearheaded the effort to convert a New York convention center into a hospital to respond to a rapid increase in the number of patients.

“We have to come together as a team and that’s what we see, it’s the only way to overcome this,” he said.

At least 3,003 people have died in the United States in all but two states, and nearly 160,700 have been infected since the first case reported on January 20.

And the way Americans continue to obey social distancing guidelines could be the difference between 100,000 and millions of deaths, said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

“If we do things together well, almost perfectly, we could get 100,000 to 200,000 dead,” she said on NBC’s “Today”. “We don’t even want to see this.”

More than two dozen governors have mobilized to fight Spread of the virus, issuing residence orders that now cover more than three-quarters of the American population – and authorities have started cracking down on those who refuse to comply.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear also released a decree on Monday prohibiting residents from traveling to other states – with a few exceptions – and ordering those returning to Kentucky from another state to self-enforce. quarantine for two weeks.

“Currently, we have more cases in other states,” he said. “What that means is that your likelihood of being infected and potentially bringing back the coronavirus may be greater in other states than ours. You still have to be at home.”

In North Dakota, residents returning from one of the 24 states that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified as having “generalized disease” are also required to quarantine for two weeks. These states include California, New York, Illinois and Georgia.

President Donald Trump extended the social distancing guidelines for another month, but said the order to stay at home was still unlikely.

But in many states, these orders seem to be paying off.

“Stay at home, buy us time”

In King County, Washington State – the country’s first epicenter – two new reports from an institute specializing in the study of the dynamics of disease transmission have shown that social distancing measures seem to make the difference.

“We are considering reductions in personal contact that have gradually improved and have brought us to a point where we are having a very positive impact,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Seattle and King County public health officer.

But this is not an indication to reverse any of these measures, said Duchin.

“We really need to double the measures that seem to be working,” he said.

King County was not alone in its announcement.

Two weeks after San Francisco issued the country’s first on-site shelter order, emergency rooms in area hospitals could see the effect of the order.

“The increase we anticipated has not yet come,” said Dr. Jahan Fahimi, an emergency doctor and medical director at the University of California, San Francisco, told CNN. “We are all holding our breath.”

In other parts of the country, going into work is like entering a war zone for many medical workers.

“There is not enough of anything,” said a trauma specialist from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. “There are so many patients who are so sick, it seems impossible to meet the demand.”

A doctor at New York’s Elmhurst Hospital told CNN “we are on the verge of not being able to treat patients”.

It may sound simple, says another doctor, but staying at home could also save those who work to save patients.

“It looks like coronavirus is everywhere and it feels like we have very little to protect ourselves from serious illness healthcare workers, “said Dr. Cornelia Griggs, pediatric surgery fellow at Columbia University, on Monday.” I want everyone at home to know that while it seems like staying at home is futile, it is not. “

“We need everyone at home to hold the line, stay at home. Buy us some time, flatten the curve.”

Implications for Those Who Don’t Stay

Those who do not follow the order to stay at home and keep a distance have started to face consequences.

A popular Florida pastor was arrested on Monday for continuing to hold large services and charged with illegal assembly and violation of public health emergency rules, two second-degree crimes.

“Last night I made the decision to ask for an arrest warrant against the pastor of a local church who, intentionally and repeatedly, chose not to follow the orders put in place by our president, our governor , the CDC and the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group, “said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“His reckless disregard for human life has endangered hundreds of people in his congregation and thousands of residents who could interact with them this week in danger,” he added.

In New Orleans, police issued arrest warrants for a man who held second-line funerals over the weekend and also cited the group’s leader.

Police said more than 100 people participated and the organizer refused to stop the second line when asked by the police.

The family of this person addressed the mayor’s office and apologized this week.

“I heard the family. They reached out yesterday. They sent their apologies. That it won’t happen again. It really sent a message to our community everywhere,” the mayor of New Brunswick told CNN. Orleans, LaToya Cantrell. “Our community of musicians, our cultural carriers intensified and said, hey, more in the city of New Orleans. It’s – it’s very serious here.”

Renowned doctor says another epidemic is likely

And while the country has just started its efforts to prevent the increase in the number of viruses, some officials believe it is likely that the United States will see another epidemic in the fall.

While Trump said, “I hope it doesn’t happen,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Health, said that the return of the virus was likely.

“In fact, I would expect that to happen,” said Fauci.

But if he came back, said Fauci, “in the fall it would be a whole different ball game.”

Indeed, the testing capacity at the start of the epidemic will be greater and contact tracing will be more effective.

And the administration’s capabilities, said Fauci, would be “much better orders of magnitude.”

“Things are going to be very, very different,” he said. “It will be more than lessons learned, it will be things that will be accessible to us that we did not have before.”