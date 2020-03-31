Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson could call a beep – Omaha? – as part of a potential Tiger vs Phil second part.

Mickelson tweeted Sunday night that he was “working” on another televised game with Woods, but the rematch could now include Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as partners, according to a report.

“Hearing Tiger v Phil II could indeed happen as a PPV event but the caveat is that everyone will have a partner,” said golf journalist Robert Lusetich. tweeted on monday. “Two names being mentioned?” Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. “

Mickelson beat Woods in November 2018 in the original PPV event dubbed “The Match: Tiger vs Phil”, requiring four playoff holes to win the $ 9 million prize. $ 800,000 was also won in parallel bets which were then donated to charities.

The addition of Brady and Manning would only add more intrigue and eyeballs to the show, especially at a time when the sports world is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manning is retired, and while Brady has just shocked the NFL by signing with the Buccaneers after 20 years with the Patriots, the offseason programs have been delayed by COVID-19, so he can have a little more free time. The two quarter winners of the Super Bowl have already played pro-ams.

Brady has also teamed up with Mickelson in the past. In 2018, the duo beat Rickie Fowler and investment banker Jimmy Dunne III, with Brady would have sunk the winning putt on the 18th hole.