(CNN) Here’s what you may have missed on CNN on Tuesday:

– A predictive model cited by the White House paints a grim picture of what will happen. It says 82,000 people could die from coronavirus in the United States by August , even with social distancing.

– CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was diagnosed with a coronavirus. It will continue to anchor at 9 p.m. prime time show from his house.

– A sociologist known for walking in almost all areas of New York died of a coronavirus.