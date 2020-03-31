45 years ago today, John Wooden was training his last game for UCLA, and the Bruins punctuated the moment by winning their 10th NCAA title under him with a 92-85 victory over Kentucky.

Richard Washington scored 28 points and David Meyers added 24 for UCLA. Wooden finished 620-147 in 27 seasons at the helm of the Bruins, and when the match ended, the crowd of 15,153 at the San Diego Sports Arena gave the coach a four-minute ovation.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the Kings were scheduled to take on the San Jose Sharks at the Staples Center on Tuesday evening. The game would have been the fourth of the season between the two, with the Sharks having a 2-1 advantage.

In baseball, the Dodgers would have entertained the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, while the Angels were about to start a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1923 – The NHL’s Ottawa Senators complete a two-game sweep of the Edmonton Eskimos of the Western Canadian Hockey League with a 1-0 win for the Stanley Cup, their third in four seasons. Harry “Punch” Broadbent scores the only goal and King Clancy takes turns in all positions, including the goalkeeper.

1961 – The Pacific Coast League’s proposal to use a designated batter for the pitcher was rejected by the Professional Baseball Rules Committee by an 8-1 vote.

1973 – The Philadelphia Flyers tied an NHL record for most goals in a period, scoring eight goals in the final 20 minutes of a New York Islanders 10-2 rout. Eight Flyers score at least one goal, led by Don Saleski and Rick MacLeish, who both have two. This is the Islanders’ 60th loss of the season.

1973 – Ken Norton uses a jerky move, a delicate defense and an effective left stroke to mark an astonishing upheaval on Muhammad Ali in a decision shared in 12 rounds in San Diego. Norton, a 5-1 outsider, wins the heavyweight title of the North American Boxing Federation while breaking Ali’s jaw.

1986 – First-year center Pervis Ellison made two free throws with 27 seconds remaining to seal Louisville’s 72-69 victory over Duke in the NCAA Championship game. The Blue Devils’ stifling defense thwarts the Cardinals until the last seven minutes when Louisville goes to Ellison, and his 41-second delay is good for a three-point lead.

1991 – Brett Hull scored his 86th goal to give him the third best total in a season in NHL history as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota North Stars 2-1. Hull takes a blue line pass from Paul Cavallini and tears a shot in front of goalkeeper Brian Hayward.

1991 – Amy Alcott wins the Nabisco Dinah Shore at Rancho Mirage with a record eight stroke victory over Dottie Mochrie. This is Alcott’s third victory at Mission Hills Country Club and his last on the LPGA Tour.

1997 – Martina Hingis becomes the youngest number 1 tennis player. The 16-year-old Swiss, who won her fifth title in 1997 at the Lipton Championships on March 29 in Key Biscayne, Florida, replaces Steffi Graf at the top of the WTA Tour standings. She won singles major titles at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open and was almost fourth in the Grand Slam at the French Open but lost to Iva Majoli in the final.

2013 – In one of the most astonishing upheavals in the NCAA women’s tournament, Louisville, fifth seeded, beat defending champion Baylor in the 82-81 regional semi-final. This is the end of a brilliant academic career for the Lady Bears, Brittney Griner, a record 6 foot 8 inch post player who finds herself as the second best goal scorer in NCAA history.

2013 – Pete Weber equalizes Earl Anthony by winning his 10th major professional bowling tournament. title with a 224-179 victory over two-handed Australian star Jason Belmonte at the Tournament of Champions in Indianapolis. At 50, Weber, known for his upper back swing, is the oldest player to win the OCD.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press