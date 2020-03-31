How many people die after being infected with the new coronavirus? Less than what was previously calculated, according to a study published Monday, but even more than dying from the flu.

Research, published in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, has estimated that about 0.66% of people infected with the virus will die.

What the research shows: This coronavirus mortality rate, which is lower than previous estimates, takes into account potentially milder cases that are often not diagnosed – but it is still much higher than 0.1% of people killed by the flu.

When unreported infections are not taken into account, the Lancet study found that the coronavirus mortality rate was 1.38%, which is more consistent with previous reports.

In fact, mortality rates generally only take into account reported cases of coronaviruses, which tend to be more serious, and therefore brought to the attention of health professionals. Asymptomatic – or mild – cases are not always counted.

The mortality rate differs according to the age groups: However, this mortality rate increased in the elderly, with around 7.8% of people over 80 dying after infection. And deaths have been estimated to be extremely rare in children under the age of nine, with a death rate of just 0.00161%.

For age groups under 40, the death rate has never been more than 0.16%, according to the study. Out of every 1,000 young adults infected, around one or two could die, the youngest being the least exposed.

Experts point out that it is difficult to estimate the death rate of a virus during an epidemic.

