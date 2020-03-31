You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s episode: the Rangers.

With the current situation of the rangers’ guards, what will happen to Henrik Lundqvist? Do you see the Rangers buying it now? – Chris McKessy

I expect Lundqvist to be bought out, along with the Rangers with an Igor Shesterkin-Alex Gerorgiev duo in the net.

The club will need to get a veteran goalkeeper under contract for 2021-2022 to exhibit in the Seattle expansion project. J-F Berube, who ended the AHL season with Hartford after the Rangers acquired the 28-year-old Philadelphia player before the deadline, becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. Management may want to consider signing the Islanders’ third goaltender for a two-year deal with significant compensation for the minor leagues.

Your list of Rangers hunting busts was excellent – could you give your choices that should have been made in each of these projects? – Darryl

Context is always essential to assess project choices. Choices are not made in a vacuum. This is why the selection of Darren Veitch’s Caps fifth overall in 1980 is probably the worst choice in the history of the draft, even if the defender played six seasons with Washington and played a total of 511 games. Why? Because Paul Coffey was still on the board, Glen Sather and the Oilers had to be recruited next.

I cited Jeff Brown (1996), Pavel Brendl (1999), Hugh Jessiman (2003), Al Montoya (2004), Bobby Sanguinetti (2006) and Dylan McIlrath (2010) as notable failures in the first round, so let’s take them in order.

1996: Brown, a defenseman who has never reached the NHL and played only 72 games in the AHL over an eight-year professional career, was selected 22nd overall. Daniel Briere, chosen twice later by the Coyotes, was the slam-dunk choice, the center carving out a career in which he recorded 307 goals and 696 points in 973 career games.

1999: The error was exchanged specifically against Brendl, who was so out of place on his first day of training camp that management, after the fact, claimed that the wingman had had the flu. It has never been much better than that. There was also a second rally that day, where DG Neil Smith went from # 11 to # 9 to select Jamie Lundmark, who scored 11 goals and 30 points in 114 games for the Blueshirts before that it not be distributed to the Coyotes for Jeff Taffe. If anyone in the world remembers that Taffe prepared for two games in late October with the 2005-06 Blueshirts, introduce yourself and collect your prize. Otherwise Lundmark, perhaps Barrett Jackman, who finished 17th overall in St. Louis. It was a thin first round, for sure.

2003: Seriously, the best first round in the draft history and the Rangers started off with Jessiman, the great Dartmouth winger who has never played a match with the team. But he grew up as a fan of the Rangers. The Blueshirts had a dozen better options, but the one looking them in the face was Zach Parise, who went to the 17th Devils overall. Other options included Dustin Brown, Brent Seabrook, Ryan Getzlaf, Brent Burns, Ryan Kesler, Brent Burns, Mike Richards and Corey Perry. In a situation not to be missed in 12th place in the general classification, the Blueshirts breathed like the Whammer.

2004: Al Montoya’s sixth overall draft with Henrik Lundqvist waiting in Sweden was quite strange, but Sather was passionate about the Michigan goalkeeper who led the United States team to the world junior championship. Not enthusiastic enough to give the goaltender the entry level to drop him out of school and bring him into Hartford, where he would have played under the tutelage of Benoit Allaire when the NHL owners were arrested by 2004-05. Montoya returned to Michigan, became much less of a hot commodity and never played a second for the Blueshirts. It was also a draft, but winger Drew Stafford, who recorded 428 points in 841 NHL games, was there and should have been.

2006: Defender Bobby Sanguinetti has played five games with the Rangers after his 21st overall selection. The alternative slam-dunk Claude Giroux, he 257 goals and 815 points and counting, was then chosen by the Flyers.

2010: It was not the right time for Dylan McIlrath, a physical defender who would have been at home at any time, except the one in which he was recruited, the league engaging in an accelerated speed game. McIlrath had his moments: he stepped up when Matt Beleskey broke Derek Stepan’s ribs in Boston with a blind blow, and did the same when Wayne Simmonds sucked Ryan McDonagh. But the injuries didn’t help at all, and although he should have had more ice time in 2015-16 at the expense of old Dan Boyle, the Rangers should have selected Cam Fowler in 10th overall, went twice to Anaheim, for which the mobile defender still works.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

I have heard a lot of rumors about trading by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Is it easier to exchange the two upcoming first round choices than to exchange one of the choices and two perspectives for RNH? – Rob Jasmin

The Blueshirts will certainly seek to regroup in the middle and could be on the market for a pivot of second line according to the statute of the contract of Ryan Strome and the opinion of the personnel on the will of Filip Chytil to assume this responsibility. Tony DeAngelo could be the bait. But although the talented Nugent-Hopkins fits perfectly, he has only one year left on his contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after next season, so the answer is no on RNH.

Why doesn’t the NYR have a captain yet? You would think that with such a young team, having a captain would only help young people learn the game. – Don McClellan

Mika Zibanejad was the obvious choice to be named captain before the start of the season, but management apparently believed that this would put undue pressure on No. 93. It would be shocking if Zibanejad did not wear the “C” for the year next.

How do the Rangers expect young players to live up to their abilities when stuck on a fourth line with below average players? – Roger Saltamach

Players must be placed in positions to succeed, and playing on a fourth line with a Micheal Haley (or a Cody McLeod) and a Brendan Smith is unlikely to bring out the best in a talented youngster. But players must also save their time. While there are exceptions to the rule, being a top liner in Hartford rather than a fourth liner in New York is generally better for developing a prospect.