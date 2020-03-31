The coronavirus epidemic in the United States is on its way to becoming the largest and deadliest in the world on Tuesday. The death toll was already over 3,000 on Monday evening, just several hundred fewer than in China, where the disease is believed to have originated. Just Monday, more than 500 deaths were added to the US balance sheet.

The number of confirmed cases in the United States is already much higher than that of any other country, at around 165,000. The Americans saw their country rushing into a war reaction that few people could have imagined: hospital tents installed in Central Park with a Navy hospital ship moored nearby and another in Los Angeles, and the governor of New York, begging doctors and nurses came to help.

At least 32 states have issued residence orders for all workers, except essential workers, restricting travel in ways completely unknown to modern democracy. International travel has practically stopped. There is mounting evidence that economically crippling steps work – but they work slowly, and as a World Health Organization official said on Monday: “This is going to be a long-term battle and we can’t let our guard down. “

Detailed CDC Coronavirus Information treatment and prevention.