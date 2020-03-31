We interviewed experts and found the best options to help you cope with this uncertain time. Find all our covers related to coronaviruses here and tell us what you think here.

With a large part of the country practicing social distancing, get a haircut at a living room or a hair salon is pretty much off the table. Fortunately, with some professional advice, you can extend the life of your last cut and even give yourself a cut at home. It goes without saying, but in stressful moments like these, self-care is more important than ever.

If a haircut is starting to feel a bit overgrown, there are options to extend the lifespan of a look, says Oscar Blandi, hairstylist and founder of Oscar Blandi Lounge. “The first thing, of course, is to use products,” he says. “You want to try mixing the gel and the ointment. Wet your hair and apply gel first. Then use an ointment. After applying the ointment, comb and use cold, low air to dry and leave stay that way. “

Vaughn Acord, expert in men’s skincare, founder of the men’s skincare brand V76 and co-founder of Louis Licari mizu lounge in New York, agrees. “The product is the quick answer here. Add” weight “to the product and give it texture. It can also be a good time to see your hair get a little longer. Experiment! Try a different look. What a safe place to do it! “

V76 by Vaughn natural wax classified V ($ 21; dermstore.com)

V76 by Vaughn natural wax classified V

Acord recommends its own product, a wax that will add weight and shape, while giving hair texture.

Murdock London Vintage Pomade ($ 18; nordstrom.com)

Murdock London Vintage Pomade

This water-soluble formula will give your hair a classic and smooth hold.

Jack Black Clay Pomade ($ 23; nordstrom.com)

This ointment has been a favorite for years for a reason: it works. It is buildable, which means you need to start with a small amount and add more for better hold.

Classic ointment for cut hair with a clean Ax Signature look ($ 6.99; target.com)

Classic ointment for cut hair with a clean Ax Signature look

A little goes a long way with this ointment, so the pewter will last a long time and provide a clean look.

If you need more help, Ann Shim, director of education for Groominglounge.com and Hairdressing salon Hairdressing salon, offers simple solutions. “One thing I suggest that can help her look less late for a haircut is to shave your hair without really getting into the haircut,” she says. “Lightly cutting the hair on the ears with scissors or a small clipper with an accessory can also help make the haircut less lagging.”

As seen on TV MicroTouch Max Personal Trimmer ($ 9.99; target.com)

As seen on TV MicroTouch Max Personal Mower

This battery powered trimmer can easily tackle hair on the ears, eyebrows, neck, nose and sideburns, and will certainly cleanse your neck.

Conair Cararra Marble Shears with Safety Blade Cover ($ 12.99; target.com)

Conair Cararra marble scissors with safety blade cover

These surprisingly elegant scissors can be used to cut the hair on the ears, or the strange parasites that spoil your look.

Remington All-In-One 8pc Rechargeable Electric Toilet Kit for Men ($ 19.59; target.com)

Remington All-In-One 8pc Rechargeable Electric Toiletry Kit for Men

This electric grooming kit is a good deal and has 16 settings for all of your facial care needs.

Need a full finish? Blandi has advice for guys with short hair. “You will need a mower with large combs,” he says. “Start at the nape of the neck up to the line you want. You want to create an arch. Think of a semicircle, try first on the side behind your ear and aim narrow, and keep moving to one side to the other.” Start with a large accessory, familiarize yourself and opt for a smaller one until you reach the desired length.

Philips Norelco Hair Clipper Series 5000 ($ 34.99, originally $ 49.99; kohls.com)

Philips Norelco Hair Clipper Series 5000

The multiple accessories provided with this clipper allow you to do everything, from a buzz cut to 1 inch of hair.

Wahl All-in-One Lithium-Ion Multifunction Mower and Trimmer ($ 39.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Wahl all-in-one multi-function lithium-ion mower and trimmer

You will cut your cut with ease with this set of cordless clippers which also comes with a clipper, a designer and holds a charge for more than three hours.

If you have longer hair, Acord says to relax and have fun with it. “Longer hair should just cool. It’s okay to leave it! On average, hair grows about 1/2 inch each month,” he says. “I would like to think that we will be able to resume work in one way or another to resolve this problem in the coming months. Fingers crossed! Again, the product can really help here too. Try different separations. Move it. Tuck it in. . Try a different approach. “

V76 by Vaughn Grooming Cream Ultralight Hold ($ 20; dermstore.com)

V76 by Vaughn Grooming Cream Ultra-light outfit

This light cream gives hair a smooth texture and creates a natural movement, which makes it ideal for styling longer hair.

Baxter of California Grooming Cream ($ 20; dermstore.com)

Baxter of California Grooming Cream

This paraben-free cream is ideal for coarse and curly hair, offering shine and light hold.

On the other hand, if you need cleaning, Shim says that longer hair East more difficult to cut by yourself, so she recommends getting a second pair of hands to help cut the back slightly with scissors.

Classic Japanese barber scissors ($ 12.99; target.com)

Classic Japanese barber shears

These classic shears have elongated stainless steel blades, making them ideal for longer hair.

Something that all of our pros have agreed on? Take a cautious approach. Now is not the time to give yourself a whole new look. “I think the best thing to do is do a bit of cutting around the sideburns and the neckline,” says Shim. “Just try to stay firm until you can come back to your regular hairstylist or stylist, or at least do your best for now.”

Note: The above prices reflect the prices indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.