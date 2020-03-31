US stocks fell on Tuesday as the coronavirus pandemic put Wall Street on track to end its worst three-month period in decades.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 191.02 points, or 0.8%, at the opening after posting gains in four of the last five trading days. The benchmark fell 21.7% for the year to Monday, placing it on the beat of its worst quarter since 1987 and its largest decline in the first quarter.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% at the start of the session and fell approximately 18.7% for the year from Monday, indicating that it will post its worst first quarter since 1938. The Nasdaq focused Technology was on track to end its worst first quarter since 2008 as it fell 0.6% after Tuesday’s opening bell.

Investors are still facing a difficult future as coronavirus has not yet reached its peak in the United States, where it has led to widespread business closings and mass layoffs. But some experts say the worst of the sale may be over as other countries begin to conquer the disease and medical companies are moving towards a vaccine.

“The pendulum of sentiment has swung between extremes in recent months, plunging investors into an emotional roller coaster as monetary policy bazookas and big tax packages struggle to build global confidence,” said Lukman Otunuga, Senior FXTM Research Analyst.

Tuesday’s inventory decline came as Goldman Sachs predicted the US economy would shrink 34% on an annualized basis in the second quarter amid the coronavirus crisis. The bank also expects the unemployment rate to skyrocket to 15% by the middle of the year, up from 3.5% in February, according to Bloomberg.

With Reuters