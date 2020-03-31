In Chavez Ravine, it would normally be time for baseball. With the exception of the 1995 MLB season, which was shortened due to a strike, it is the first time since 1961, the year before the opening of Dodger Stadium, that the arrival of spring in Los Angeles was not announced by the roar of 56,000 fans, some of them playing happily addicted. For the moment, the stadium remains closed and strangely calm. It’s like it’s not even there.

Author Eric Nusbaum has imagined a world without a Dodger stadium since he was a junior at Culver City High School in 2002. It was then that an older man named Frank Wilkinson showed up to give a talk at the Nusbaum history class and said: The Dodger stadium should not exist. “

“I remember being blown away at the time,” says Nusbaum. He takes a video call in a closet, his “little book promotion sanctuary”, while he waits for the COVID-19 pandemic at home with his wife and children in Tacoma, Washington. “I was the kind of kid who read the sports page every day. Perhaps because I was a big fan of Dodger, I had deliberately ignored it. “What he means is the dark history of the country where the stadium is located, the subject of his new book,”Steal the house: Los Angeles, the Dodgers and the lives taken in between. “

The story has its roots in Wilkinson’s tenure as a public housing official in the early 1950s. He was one of the central players in the bureaucratic nightmare of Elysian Park Heights, a failed housing project launched in the ravine Chavez.

A prominent area has been used to serve evictions, offering minimal compensation, in three Mexican American neighborhoods in the hills above Echo Park – Palo Verde, La Loma and Bishop. After Wilkinson was dismissed for communist associations during the Red Fear, the project failed with him. The most cleared land remained in limbo for years before an entirely American solution was found: Walter O’Malley and his Dodgers needed a new home.

A bulldozer shaves the family home of the Aréchigas on May 8, 1959. (Los Angeles Times / UCLA Archives)

“Stealing Home” is a scrupulously detailed account, written in romantic and economic prose and starring people like Wilkinson and O’Malley but focusing on these “lives caught between the two”. It is mainly the Aréchiga family, which became the symbol of “the battle of the Chavez ravine” when photos of them being expelled, some literally kicking and shouting, were widely disseminated. They sat across the street and gazed in horror at the bulldozer of their family home, which had been hand-built for almost 40 years.

Now almost 60 years in the past, this chapter in Dodger’s history becomes less tangible each season. Angelenos may have seen Culture Clash 2003 playing “Chavez Ravine” or stumbled upon Don Normark’s photo book in 1999, “Ravine de Chavez: 1949But it just doesn’t come up that often. Today, Dodger fandom is one of the few civic identities that unifies almost all demographics, and the stadium, with its cotton candy sky good enough to eat, as Vin Scully would say, offers a magical oasis of tranquility right in the middle of the city.

“I don’t think it would be so much fun to go to a Dodger game and tap your neighbor on the shoulder and say,” There was a neighborhood here, “” said Nusbaum. “It is difficult to be able to keep both the joy of Dodger baseball and the tragedy that preceded it in your heart.”

Nusbaum and I planned to visit points of interest related to the book. But after his press trip to L.A. was canceled, he instead offered an annotated car tour: a section of houses on North Boylston Street, near the stadium entrance on Scott Avenue; the Police Academy; the Elysian Park leisure center; the historic Mission of San Conrado.

On Boylston is a tiny residential plot that has been spared development, which makes it possible to imagine what other communities could look like today. Moving away from the stadium towards Academy Road, these few advertisements vary from modest start-up houses to high-end bohemian playgrounds, not too different from the contemporary Echo park. Near the Police Academy is half a block from Avenue Malvina, the old rue des Aréchigas. (Their house would have been somewhere near the north edge of the stadium parking lot.) Imagining sprawling and vibrant neighborhoods in these places is an almost brutal simulation exercise.

But the story of Nusbaum is more than a nostalgic peanut jeremiade; the history of public housing and of what is known as “slum cleaning” is too tangled for that. Nusbaum is aware that it was the city, not the team, that chased the families. And the city’s original intentions were ostensibly noble.

“It’s the riddle,” says Jan Breidenbach, a professor at Occidental College who teaches the episode of Chavez Ravine and knew Wilkinson before his death in 2006. “Do we let people live in slums? Or are we doing something to build housing for the people who need it? I think the shelter is a public good, and it is a public responsibility. … But I can’t tell you how upset I would be if they took my house. “

Some contested the idea that these neighborhoods were slums. It is true that the districts were not well equipped with plumbing and paved roads, but this was largely due to the negligence of the city. And the legacy of housing projects initiated at the time is mixed at best; according to most accounts, more units were demolished than built.

In any case, Nusbaum keeps the focus of the personal book. “Ultimately, [the Aréchigas] were real people who did a lot of really hard and amazing things for themselves and their families, ”says Nusbaum. “What happened was that the government took their house, sold it to a private company, and then evicted them. … And the fact that they were immigrants probably explains a large part of why this happened to them. “

In 2000, Bob Graziano, then president of the Dodgers, literally extended the olive branches to members of the three neighborhoods and their descendants, whom he praised for “not forgetting the past, but forgiving the past”. Since that time, however, the team has made no effort to recognize this past. In the “stadium history” section of the Dodgers website, the story simply begins with the park “carved as it is in the hill of the Chavez ravine”. (The Dodgers did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding this story.)

Inauguration of the Dodger stadium at the Chavez ravine. (Vinnell manufacturers)

“I think the Dodgers should apologize,” said Nusbaum. “I think the city should apologize. I think the county should apologize. I think the three entities should work with the members of these communities and their descendants on some sort of formal amending. “

One of these descendants, Edward Santillan, found a way to move on. His father, Lou, was born in Chavez ravine (Lou said his umbilical cord was buried under the third base), and never forgave the team. But Edward didn’t let that stop him from becoming a fan. He also worked for the city for decades, overseeing a city hall parking garage. (Nusbaum included the town hall in its driving tour.)

“I can’t see myself rooting for the San Francisco Giants or anything,” said Santillan. “It will be my home team.”

Before his death in 2014, Lou Santillan organized an annual meeting for Los Desterrados – “The Uprooted” – at the leisure center of Elysian Park. Edward has since played an active role in sustaining the event.

“It is the new generations that have aroused interest in Chavez Ravine,” said Santillan. He says the younger ones started attending the meetings, interested in learning more about what Palo Verde, La Loma and Bishop looked like. “But at the same time, the tradition of the Dodger blue continues. It’s a mixed feeling. “

Santillan has two young daughters and he takes them to the games, where he tells them the story of his father and grandparents and the umbilical cord under the third base. “You’re getting older,” says Santillan. “Things are starting to come into perspective. All of this makes a complete circle. “

Rogers is a writer and editor in Los Angeles.