Shaquille O’Neal and Joe Exotic may not be best friends, but it looks like the Lakers legend has stayed in touch with another “Tiger King” star.

Earlier this month, Jeff Lowe – who took over Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood exotic wildlife park – revealed on Facebook that O’Neal FaceTimed got him after the premiere of the Netflix docuseries.

“One of the most beautiful guys in the world. Shaq facetime’d a few minutes ago to see how we are doing and if we need something. We also love you buddy, ” post read from March 21.

In September 2018, Lowe also captioned a photo with O’Neal on Instagram: “Hi everyone, we would like you to meet our new business partner !! @shaq. ”

Lowe, whose shady past was highlighted in the seven-episode series, also commented on the end product in a post deleted since.

“Lauren and I just finished watching the” Tiger King “. Overall, we think they did a good job,” read the article on social media, according to PopCulture.com. “A little sensationalism here and there, but for the most part it was a decent version of the Readers Digest, telling the story of a sick and crooked animal abuser. Joe Exotic. “

Exotic – whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage – is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder plot on behalf of rival Carole Baskin. He is also accused of cruelty to animals and requests a presidential pardon.

As for O’Neal, a big cats enthusiast, he recently spoke about his experience of 2014 at the Oklahoma animal park. on “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

“Look, people are going to make up their own minds, but, again, I was just a visitor,” Shaq said of Exotic after the NBA Hall of Fame appeared briefly in series. “I met this guy – not my friend. I do not know him. I never had a business relationship with him, and I didn’t know it was all happening. “