Twenty-five years have passed since the “Queen of Tejano Music” was killed by its fan club president, but her songs and her style still hold an important place in the memory of her fans.
As it continues to attract new generations of fans, here is an overview of its impact on music and culture over the years:
The 23-year-old Grammy-winning singer has inspired the careers of many artists, including Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez, who is named after the singer.
Selena may have achieved stardom in the early 1990s, but fans on both sides of the US-Mexico border continue to sing “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Como la Flor” until now.
Songs from the 1995 cross album “Dreaming of You”, which was released unfinished after Selena’s death, continue to perform on stages across the country.
Solange has covered “I Can’t Fall in Love” several times on tour. Last year, Camila Cabello played “Dreaming of You” at the Houston Rodeo and Ally Brooke sang it during the Miss Universe contest.
She showed others that it was OK to celebrate their identity
Selena was both Mexican and American. She sang in Spanish and spoke mainly in English. She couldn’t be more proud of it and people took note of it.
For many fans, it was the first time they saw someone who looked like them in the spotlight and in full swing.
“She gave me an identity in the media and gave me a person I could be,” he told CNN last year. “I could listen to Spanish music while being able to speak English. It was in between and that’s how I felt.”
Her wardrobe basics are unforgettable
Selena was as passionate about fashion as she was about music. She wore elaborate outfits on stage and produced her own line of clothing and accessories.
She wore cropped tops, Creole earrings and dazzled bustiers that fans still remember and imitate.
“It was the inspiration for ‘Please Me,'” she said in an Instagram video, showing a photo of the singer in her jeweled bustier with a purple leather jacket.
Lipsticks, eye shadows, lip gloss and face powder with purple packaging quickly sold out within hours.
Fans are already anticipating the new makeup collection that will be released in April.
