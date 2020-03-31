Twenty-five years have passed since the “Queen of Tejano Music” was killed by its fan club president, but her songs and her style still hold an important place in the memory of her fans.

As it continues to attract new generations of fans, here is an overview of its impact on music and culture over the years:

The 23-year-old Grammy-winning singer has inspired the careers of many artists, including Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez, who is named after the singer.

Selena may have achieved stardom in the early 1990s, but fans on both sides of the US-Mexico border continue to sing “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Como la Flor” until now.

Songs from the 1995 cross album “Dreaming of You”, which was released unfinished after Selena’s death, continue to perform on stages across the country.

Solange has covered “I Can’t Fall in Love” several times on tour. Last year, Camila Cabello played “Dreaming of You” at the Houston Rodeo and Ally Brooke sang it during the Miss Universe contest.

“I never imagined that I would ever hear this song sung during a MISS UNIVERSE contest! (Not the best recording I did with my phone) @allybrooke Thank you very much for that! Really honored to have chosen this song and honor it .., “Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, wrote on Instagram.

For Jennifer Lopez , her lead role as Selena in the 1997 biographical film “Selena”, which has become a cult classic for fans, has been much more than a milestone in her career.

“She felt like she was living in the present moment, living in the present and following her heart,” said Lopez. Billboard . “For me, that was the biggest lesson.”

She showed others that it was OK to celebrate their identity

Selena was both Mexican and American. She sang in Spanish and spoke mainly in English. She couldn’t be more proud of it and people took note of it.

For many fans, it was the first time they saw someone who looked like them in the spotlight and in full swing.

For this reason, Nathian Shae Rodriguez, professor at San Diego State University , teaches a class this semester using Selena’s influence to examine media representation.

“She gave me an identity in the media and gave me a person I could be,” he told CNN last year. “I could listen to Spanish music while being able to speak English. It was in between and that’s how I felt.”

Her wardrobe basics are unforgettable

Selena was as passionate about fashion as she was about music. She wore elaborate outfits on stage and produced her own line of clothing and accessories.

She wore cropped tops, Creole earrings and dazzled bustiers that fans still remember and imitate.

After his performance at the Houston Rodeo, Cardi B said her look in the video for her hit song “Please Me” with Bruno Mars was inspired by Selena.

“It was the inspiration for ‘Please Me,'” she said in an Instagram video, showing a photo of the singer in her jeweled bustier with a purple leather jacket.

Hundreds of fans who idolize Selena’s daring lips rushed to MAC Cosmetics stores for a limited edition makeup collection inspired by the singer was launched in 2016. The company created the collection after 38,000 fans signed a petition asking him to do it.

Lipsticks, eye shadows, lip gloss and face powder with purple packaging quickly sold out within hours.

Fans are already anticipating the new makeup collection that will be released in April.