A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a visit to a Moscow hospital treating coronavirus patients when neither of the two men was wearing protective equipment during a conversation has tested positive for the disease.

“Yes, I tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel pretty good. I isolated myself in my office. I think the immunity I developed this month is doing its job, ”wrote Dr. Denis Protsenko, 44, on Facebook on Tuesday.

Putin, who visited Kommunarka hospital in March and spoke with Protsenko, its director, was regularly tested for COVID-19, according to the Kremlin.

“Everything is fine,” said the Kremlin.

Reuters says Russian strongman was wearing protective clothing and a respirator when he visited the hospital, but he did not put on his protective gear when he met Protsenko, with whom he shook hands .

Protsenko, who has been the face of the Moscow battle against the coronavirus for many Russians, warned Putin that Russia should prepare for the spreading disease as it did in Italy.

On Tuesday, Russia reported a 27% peak in overnight coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 2,337, according to Bloomberg News.

The Kremlin reported a case of coronavirus in Putin’s administration on Friday, but said the infected person had not contacted the president.