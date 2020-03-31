Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially transitioned Tuesday from senior members of the British royal family to – well, it’s not clear. International celebrities, charitable patrons, global influencers?

The royal schism that the couple unleashed in January by announcing that they would withdraw from their official functions, renounce public funding, seek financial independence and swap the United Kingdom for North America, becomes official on March 31 .

The decision was made more complicated and poignant by the global coronavirus pandemic, which finds the couple and their 10-month-old son Archie, California, far from Harry’s father, Prince Charles – who is recovering after being tested positive at COVID. 19 – and Harry’s 93-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“As we can all feel, the world at the moment seems extraordinarily fragile,” the couple said in a final post on Monday on their now shelved SussexRoyal Instagram account.

“What is most important right now is the health and well-being of everyone around the world and finding solutions to the many problems that have arisen as a result of this pandemic,” they added. . “As we all find the role we need to play in this global change and this change in habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

It has been less than two years since former soldier Harry, the sixth of the British throne, married American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in a lavish ceremony watched by millions of people around the world.

Soon, the couple began to bristle after careful scrutiny by the British media – who they said were harassed. They decided to free themselves, in what Harry called an “act of faith” as he sought a more peaceful life, without the journalists who filmed, photographed and wrote about him from the day of his birth.

Harry has long had an uncomfortable relationship with the media, which he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi.

Harry’s unhappiness increased after he started dating Markle, then the star of the legal television drama “Suits”. In 2016, he accused the media of harassing his girlfriend at the time and criticized the “racial nuances” in some coverage of the biracial Markle.

It’s clear that Meghan’s upbeat Californian style – embodied in the brilliant images and life-affirming messages of the couple’s Instagram account – is beset by sections of the British tabloid press, which is both insatiable for royal content and fiercely critical of family members.

The couple – who retain their titles, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but will no longer be called Their Royal Highnesses – had hoped to continue using the Sussex Royal brand in their new life. But last month, they announced that they would not seek to market the term due to the British rules governing the use of the word “royal”.

The couple plan to start a non-profit organization for their charitable activities in areas such as youth empowerment, mental health, conservation, gender equality and education. Harry will also continue to oversee the Invictus Games, the Olympic-style competition he founded for injured soldiers.

Meghan was announced as the narrator of “Elephant”, a Disney nature documentary.

But for now, the couple’s office has said it wants the world to focus “on the global response to COVID-19”.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their families and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their preexisting charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization, ”the couple’s office said in a statement.

New independents Harry and Meghan will also have to make money to pay a multi-million dollar security bill.

As members of the royal family, they had bodyguards funded by British taxpayers. Since the end of last year, Harry and Meghan have been based on Vancouver Island in Canada, where security is provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Canadian authorities warned last month that it would end once the couple stopped working in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess recently moved to the Los Angeles area, where Meghan grew up and where her mother still lives. The news led President Trump to tweet Sunday: “The United States will not pay for its security protection. They have to pay! “

The office of Harry and Meghan said that “the security costs are personally borne by the couple.”

Some royal historians have warned that Harry and Meghan may have trouble finding a fulfilling role. Comparisons have been made with King Edward VIII, who abdicated in 1936 to marry the divorced American Wallis Simpson. The couple lived the rest of their lives in voluntary exile from Britain.

Royal historian Penny Junor said that members of the British royal family were helping to cheer the country up during the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen sent a message to the nation, while Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his children joined in a round of applause for health care workers.

“All of this is absolutely what the family is,” said Junor, “and the members of the royal family who are on a branch now are pretty irrelevant.”