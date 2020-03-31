Roku announced a big update for its streaming devices on Tuesday. Roku will launch OS 9.3 on devices in the coming weeks, bringing notable improvements to $ 30 Roku Express and $ 99 Roku Ultra. It also happens on Roku TVs, like the popular models of TCL or Hisense.

The features and enhancements included in the update lineup range from enhanced voice commands to more customization and performance enhancement options.

For example, Spanish-speaking users in the United States and Mexico will be able to use voice commands to do things like open channels, search for shows, and control playback using their native language. Alexa and Google Assistant support is also added for Canada, Mexico and the UK, allowing users to use smart speakers and PDAs to control their Roku devices.

Some of the more notable changes include new visual search results, which Roku says will be easier to browse results organized by categories.

For those with a Roku that includes a improved voice-activated remote control, you can use new commands like “Show me the news” to display the news channels, while “Read the news” will start broadcasting ABC News. Alternatively, you can tell your Roku box to “Read news on …” to open a specific news source of your choice.

Roku now has more than 50 streaming services that you can start watching a movie or showing that you’ve been looking for, instead of browsing and making a selection in the search results.

With Roku OS 9.3, users will now have the choice of adding “themes” to their devices. A theme consists of a wallpaper and a screen saver, accessible from the Settings menu.

Performance improvements include faster startup times and improved launch times for some channels (with support for more channels to come), as well as improved navigation on the home screen.

Roku Smart Soundbar and Roku TV users will also gain more settings in the TV interface and the ability to pair a Bluetooth device like a speaker or other Roku audio devices.

According to Roku, OS 9.3 will begin rolling out to “select” Roku players in April and reach additional devices, as well as the Roku smart soundbar and Roku TV in the “weeks to come.”

Roku’s range is mainly made up of affordable low-end devices like $ 29.99 Roku Express or $ 39.99 Roku Premiere. And more powerful and always affordable devices like the $ 49.99 Roku + streaming stick where the $ 99 Roku Ultra.

All four devices have access and the ability to stream movies and shows from all typical streaming services like Netflix, Hulu or HBO Now. Only Streaming Stick + and Ultra are delivered with a voice remote control, while Express and Premiere are delivered with a standard remote control.

