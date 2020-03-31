the Grand Slam 20 times
The winner gave his Twitter followers a demonstration of gunfire as Swiss snow fell around him.
In the video, Federer shoots “tweener”, a stroke made through the legs while facing the net that he popularized and used several times during his career.
The 38-year-old also presented forward-facing “between-leg” shots and back shots.
The video has more than 3.6 million views at the time of writing.
Federer recovers from February knee surgery kept him out of the French Open
, which was later postponed
to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
the ATP has frozen the ranking of players
while the tournaments have been suspended, great swiss remains ranked n ° 4 in the world.
Federer and his wife Mirka announced last week
that they would donate 1 million Swiss francs ($ 1.02 million) to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
Eight of Federer’s 20 Grand Slam victories have come at Wimbledon, but it may take longer to try to add to his record in London.
The Grand Slam of Grass Court could participate in many other sporting events and be canceled this year
, according to the vice-president of the German Tennis Federation Dirk Hordorff.
Officials from the All England Club will meet on Wednesday to make a decision on the historic tournament, which is scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 12.