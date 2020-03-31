the Grand Slam 20 times
The winner gave his Twitter followers a demonstration of gunfire as Swiss snow fell around him.
In the video, Federer shoots “tweener”, a stroke made through the legs while facing the net that he popularized and used several times during his career.
The 38-year-old also presented forward-facing “between-leg” shots and back shots.
The video has more than 3.6 million views at the time of writing.
Federer is recovering from a knee operation in February that would have kept him away from the French Open, which was then postponed to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
ATP has frozen the ranking of players while tournaments have been suspended, so that the great Swiss remains ranked No. 4 in the world.
Federer and his wife Mirka announced last week that they would donate 1 million Swiss francs ($ 1.02 million) to help the most vulnerable families in Switzerland affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
Eight of Federer’s 20 Grand Slam victories have come at Wimbledon, but it may take longer to try to add to his record in London.
The grand slam of the grass court could join many other sporting events and be canceled this year, according to the vice-president of the German Tennis Federation Dirk Hordorff.
Officials from the All England Club will meet on Wednesday to make a decision on the historic tournament, which is scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 12.