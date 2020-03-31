Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek lend a hand to those on the front line of the fight against coronaviruses.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day revealed on Monday that the longtime couple had donated 20,000 KN95 masks to the St. Joseph’s Healthcare Network in New Jersey and Boston Medical Center.

“So when we all say we are a family at @si_swimsuit, I mean it in the truest sense of the word. @camillekostek is a former winner of #siswimsearch, SI Rookie and Cover Model 2019. @gronk is his partner in the life and legend of @patriots and friend and supporter of this brand. They just donated 10,000 KN95 masks to @sjhnj and @bostonmedicalcenter, “said Day on Instagram.

Day, whose husband is a doctor at St. Joseph’s, said she was “overwhelmed by the generosity of Gronkowski and Kostek as demand for medical supplies increased in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, which has killed more than 37,000 people worldwide.

“What Camille and Rob did for this hospital, the caregivers, the patients and the community made me cry with joy,” wrote Day. “It is a restoration of my faith that we can make a difference, whether big or small. It shows me that the type of people I work with cares about me and you as much as we care about them. And no matter which team they played for, we’re all on the same team now. “

She continued, “There is no way to quantify the gratitude I have for the two of you. Motivate others to do the same, or what they can to help our hospitals and caregivers fight for us. Make a mask, stay at home, make a donation, use your platform. Do what you can, because everything is important. These masks are equivalent to saved lives. Period. Thank you.”

In addition to Gronkowski and Kostek, who have been linked since 2015, Saints quarterback Drew Brees recently announced that he and his wife Brittany are allocating $ 5 million to help the state of Louisiana following the pandemic.