A House legislator wants anyone “feeling overwhelmed or scared” by the coronavirus outbreak to call him on his cell – and he gives his number to prove it.

Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) Said in a video uploaded to Twitter Monday, while everyone else is dealing with the pandemic, nine people in his district lost their lives, adding that if people felt that they were hurting themselves or hurting others, they could even call them just for talking.

“I know everyone is under a lot of pressure right now with what’s going on with the coronavirus. If you feel all this pressure, it happens to you – you know, in the last bit here, we had nine people in our community who took their lives, and it’s a horrible, horrible thing, someone who takes their own life, ”said Burchett in the video.

“If you feel like you’re hurting yourself or maybe hurting someone around you, why don’t you all call me and let’s talk about it,” he said.

“This is my cell # 865-978-1822. We will succeed together, ”he wrote in his tweet.

In his video, Burchett added that he was happy to help people who did not live in his Congress district of Knoxville, Tennessee, or people who wanted to speak anonymously.

“If I can’t help you, I’ll take you to someone who can. If you have a disability question or anything else you have to deal with, Congress stuff, just call our Knoxville office and we will try to keep this line free, “said the Tennessee Republican.

“Together, we’re going to get through these people, hang in there.”

A Burchett spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment on the number of people who had contacted his cell phone.