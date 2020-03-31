A coronavirus epidemic at a Massachusetts health facility that houses veterans has claimed the lives of five residents and six others are believed to have died from the disease.

A total of 11 other veterans living at Holyoke Soldiers’s Home tested positive for the virus, according to MassLive.com.

Twenty-five other veterans are awaiting their COVID-19 test results, and five staff have already tested positive, the report said.

The outbreak of infections in the state-run establishment on Monday led the superintendent to paid administrative leave.

“It is imperative that the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home provide a safe environment for resident veterans and the dedicated staff who serve them,” said Dan Tsai, deputy secretary of the State Department of Health and Human Services.

A team of medical experts was dispatched to the scene to help with the crisis and state officials asked for help from the National Guard, according to the news site.

The main building of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home houses 247 veterans. A separate dorm building has 30 rooms, according to MassLive.com. It is not known how many veterans lived there at the start of the epidemic.

The facility is home to isolated residents who may be infected. Workers potentially exposed were invited to stay at home, the report said.

Massachusetts on Monday saw 5,752 cases of coronavirus and 56 deaths from the disease, according to the state health department.