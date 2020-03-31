This decision “will unequivocally guarantee the rights of all foreign citizens” with the pending applications for Portuguese immigration, which means that they are “in a situation of regular permanence in the national territory”, until June 30, declared the Portuguese Council of Ministers on Friday.

The Portuguese Council of Ministers explained that the decision had been taken to “reduce the risks to public health” to maintain the current schedule of meetings at the immigration office, both for border officials and for migrants and asylum seekers.

Portugal declared a state of emergency on March 18, which entered into force at midnight that day and was to last 15 days. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at a press conference that “democracy will not be suspended”.

The country has been a dictatorship for decades, democracy having been restored in 1974.