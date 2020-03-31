Clippers forward Patrick Patterson was scheduled to be in Detroit on Friday night. His team had to face the Pistons during their last multi-match road trip of the season. Instead, he ended up on his couch, hosting a virtual movie night.

Patterson, who is currently working to open a production company and become a film producer, has organized film screenings for fans since he was with the Toronto Raptors (2013-17). He took the tradition with him when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-19) and now plans to make it a weekly Friday night tradition as a Clipper with the NBA season suspended and much of it. from the country ordered to stay at home during the Covid Pandemic19.

“It started as a way to interact with fans off the field and away from basketball, and it has taken me wherever I have been,” said Patterson. “Now, during this lockdown situation, I’m just trying to keep chatting with the fans and watching movies.”

As he has done in the past, Patterson published on his Twitter and Instagram says he was hosting a movie night and asked anyone who wanted to join him to comment or respond to his message.

Patterson’s “Pat Presents” film screenings took place in a theater he had rented with seating capacity, forcing him to choose the winners in a competition. His virtual Friday night screenings are hosted on the Netflix Party expansion, which allows Patterson to invite whoever he wants. He can play, pause and rewind the film and chat with fans before, during and after the film.

On Friday, he screened “Good Time”, a 2017 police thriller with Robert Pattinson, and joined around 40 fans who joined him from Toronto, Vancouver, Oklahoma City and Los Angeles.

“I’m choosing movies that I haven’t seen and I thought most people haven’t seen it, so we can watch it together for the first time and talk about it,” said Patterson. “People are more familiar with recent films, so I try to throw out a variety.”

Patterson grew up in Huntington, W.V., and went to the movies at least once a week with his parents. Then he watched another movie at home every Sunday evening. Its collection of VHS tapes has been replaced by subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now, YouTube TV and Disney +. If there is a streaming service with movies and shows, Patterson probably has an account.

“I’m watching everything,” said Patterson. “You name it, I have it at home.” With all the cinemas closed and the new releases postponed, I catch up with the films and the shows with my wife at home. We are watching TV shows and movies right now. “

Although Patterson enjoys watching movies, he plans to make up for everything he wants to see this summer, not in the middle of what was supposed to be the stretch for the NBA season. As the NBA third week of games, which is postponed indefinitely, approaches, he simply tries to stay fit between his frenzy schedule.

Clippers forward Patrick Patterson guards the front of the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony, during a game on December 3. (Katharine Lotze / Getty Images)

“It’s difficult,” said Patterson. “I occasionally run to random places in LA near my home. I try to find hills that I can go up and down to keep my conditioning. Our training staff sent us lots of material, so I have stupid bells, ladders and boxes. I have everything I need installed in our garage. I work there every other day and run and jog every other day. I’m just trying to keep my body in the best shape possible every time we start over. “

No one knows when or if the NBA season will resume, but Patterson would like to see what the Clippers can do in the playoffs with a rested, healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George after the team has dealt with the two players’ workload. keeping an eye on the playoffs. .

“I hope we start the season again,” said Patterson. “We are all waiting for the NBA to issue a statement and let us know what is going on. Obviously, the most important thing is to make sure everyone is safe during this COVID-19 pandemic, but we hope that the season will start again this year at some point, be it summer or later. We just want to end the season. “

Patterson agreed to a buyout with Oklahoma City last August and signed a one-year deal with the Clippers. It was a decision inspired as much by what he could do off the field as by his skills on the field.

“It was a perfect opportunity to put myself in the position to do what I want to do outside of basketball when my career is over,” said Patterson. “Now is the perfect time for me to be here in Los Angeles. I met a few people in the industry and I had meetings and lunches and exchanged emails. I want to do this when I’m done playing. Basketball is the most important thing, but while I’m here, I want to take this opportunity to be here in Los Angeles where there are so many creative and creative people living. “

While Patterson awaits the fate of the NBA season, he plans to watch many movies and shows while working on his first foray into entertainment.

“In the perfect world, I would love to work on a project and spread it while I’m still in the NBA,” said Patterson. “It would be great. Right now I’m working on setting up a production company, and we have a few scripts we read and just brainstorming ideas. It’s hard to do that during the season, but it We have some time left, so we’ll see what’s going on. But I would like to do something while I’m still in the league. “

Pat’s choices:

Movies: “Looper”, “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”, “Se7en”, “It Follows”, “Outbreak”

TV shows: “Ozark”, “Altered Carbon”, “The Outsider”, “Kingdom”, “Peaky Blinders”