Papa John’s sales are increasing, customers pressed for business amid the coronavirus crisis having ordered pizza to be delivered, even as they walk away from his restaurants.

The pizza chain said on Tuesday that its comparable sales in North America had increased 5.3% in the three months ending March 29, as the pandemic raged in the restaurant industry. Dad John’s is “almost fully operational” in most of his markets, although restrictions to stop the spread of the virus have forced some restaurants to close, said President and CEO Rob Lynch.

Papa John announced plans to hire 20,000 workers last week when the coronavirus crisis put millions of Americans out of work. The chain also offers “contactless” deliveries – in which the pizza is left outside the customer’s door in a sealed box – to protect guests and employees.

“Our international and domestic businesses have performed well as customers and communities rely on us and others in the food delivery industry,” said Lynch in a business update to investors.

The company nevertheless withdrew its budgetary outlook for 2020 because “there are many uncertainties linked to the COVID-19 pandemic which cannot be predicted”. Rival pizza supplier Domino’s did the same on Monday.

Dad John’s reported growing sales amid calls to remove celebrity spokesperson Shaquille O’Neal from the company’s board of directors. Corporate consulting firm Institutional Shareholder Services is reported to have recommended investors vote against O’Neal’s election to the board because it missed several meetings.

Papa John’s president Jeff Smith, who runs activist investment company Starboard Value, defended the former NBA star, saying he had made “significant contributions” since joining the board of directors. administration last year.

Papa John’s North American sales figures were weaker in March, as large gatherings such as sporting events were canceled due to the virus, said Lynch. The chain recorded comparable sales growth of only 3.9% from February 24 to Sunday, against 5.4% and 7.6% in the previous two months.

Comparable international sales fell 0.6% in the past month, while about 350 of the approximately 2,100 overseas Papa John franchise stores have closed due to government policies, the company said. International sales have gained 2.3% in the past three months thanks to growth earlier in the year.