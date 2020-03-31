If the 2021 sports calendar was already crowded, it now seems on the verge of becoming almost unmanageable.

The 2020 European football championships have already been moved to next summer. Meanwhile, the organizers of Formula 1, tennis and golf had logistical headaches just to end their respectively delayed seasons before the end of the year.

“It’s a ton of moving parts, it involves economics, politics, sport,” said Wickenheiser, quadruple Olympic champion.

“[There are] a lot of layers here, a lot of people have to have a say. So I respect the fact that it needs time now, we have to give them time to find the right solution. “ The Olympic Games rescheduled for July and August next year create a clash with the world championships in athletics and swimming – although the two governing bodies have suggested a redevelopment for 2022 to help ease the pressure. “Everyone has to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organizers of the Oregon Athletics World Championships on new dates in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships,” said one World Athletics statement on Monday. In rugby, the Women’s World Cup is scheduled between September and October and the new Olympic dates could provide many players with the difficult decision to choose between competing for the rugby sevens gold or the 15-year-old world cup title. LILY: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi donate to hospitals to fight coronavirus LILY: Athletes accept Tokyo 2020 ‘heartbreaking’ postponement All of these reprogramming will have to be done with the 2022 Winter Olympics looming in February 2022, with Beijing scheduled to host for the first time. Summer games in winter? Tokyo 2020 was scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 8 this year. “It’s like a huge puzzle – every piece has to fit,” IOC President Thomas Bach said last week, reflecting on the challenges the Olympic movement and the organizers of Tokyo 2020 were facing in reorganizing the Next year’s games. “If you take out a piece, the whole puzzle is destroyed. Everything must come together. We have no plan but we are convinced that we can put together a beautiful puzzle and have a wonderful Olympic Games.”

