“In emergency medicine, we don’t have the luxury of time, data or committees to help us with our critical triage decisions. Hospital senior management recognizes this and helps us use our best clinical judgment “said Dr. Robert Fernia’s email. , according to The Journal.

“For patients who in your opinion intubation will not change their final clinical result (for example cardiac arrests, certain patients with chronic end-of-life diseases, etc.), you will benefit from support in your intake decision-making at departmental and institutional level to suspend futile intubations. “, continues the e-mail.

The hospital system is not yet in a position to make these difficult ethical decisions, according to a spokesperson for NYU Langone Health.

“The guidelines that were described in this email were put in place long before the coronavirus crisis . However, given the current environment, we felt it was important to re-emphasize to our emergency medical staff what these guidelines explicitly say, and to assure them that the decisions they make at the bedside of the patient will be supported, “the spokesman said in a statement. Statement to CNN.

“We take our responsibilities for patient care very seriously, especially in these difficult times when our emergency rooms are a critical entry point,” added the hospital. “In addition, and just as important, we are committed to maintaining an environment that supports our staff and gives them the appropriate tools and advice to make sound judgments. At the same time, we want to be as transparent with them as possible as we expect. for each potential situation as this pandemic unfolds, so they know they have our advice and support every step of the way. “ Kathy Lewis, Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing, said in another email to staff that NYU Langone’s long-standing policy required faculty, residents and staff to direct all media inquiries to his office. “Anyone who does not adhere to this policy, or who speaks or disseminates information to the media without the express permission of the Office of Communications and Marketing, will be subject to disciplinary action, including termination,” wrote Lewis, according to The Newspaper. The hospital also reiterated another policy regarding staff interactions with the media. “There has always been a long-standing policy at NYU Langone Health – long before the coronavirus crisis – which states the same message that was highlighted in the memo sent to staff. The purpose of this policy is also protect the privacy of our patients and staff, especially as we respond to this unprecedented crisis, “the hospital said in a statement to CNN. “Because information about the coronavirus is constantly evolving, it is in the best interests of our staff and the institution that only those with the most recent information are allowed to discuss these issues with the media. We have a responsibility to the general public to ensure that the information they receive from our institution is accurate. “

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/PWQUd-hHg9o/index.html