Tuesday marked the first anniversary of the death of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.

It was shot on March 31, 2019, near clothing store he owned in south central Los Angeles.

Hussle was 33 years old.

Rapper brother Samiel Asghedom posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday showing Hussle weeks before his death at the 2019 Grammy Awards with daughter Emani.

Others tweeted on Hussle, including NAACP and rapper / producer Termanalogy, many using the hashtag “The Marathon Continues”, the name of the famous rapper mixtape from 2011.

“#RestInPower to younger brother #NipseyHussle,” read a tweet from the official NAACP Twitter account. “Your life and the legacy of community building will not be forgotten. #TheMarathonContinues.”

Frederick Joseph, founder of We have stories, a philanthropic organization for creatives from diverse communities, met the artist during an interview and after his death shared Hussle’s philanthropy stories on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Joseph tweeted a tribute to his friend who was killed.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year,” wrote Joseph. “Thank you for always trying to understand what we can do for the community. Don’t worry, we’re still here doing the work. RIP NIP. #TheMarathonContinues.”


