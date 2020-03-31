Tuesday marked the first anniversary of the death of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.
Hussle was 33 years old.
Rapper brother Samiel Asghedom posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday showing Hussle weeks before his death at the 2019 Grammy Awards with daughter Emani.
Others tweeted on Hussle, including NAACP and rapper / producer Termanalogy, many using the hashtag “The Marathon Continues”, the name of the famous rapper mixtape from 2011.
“#RestInPower to younger brother #NipseyHussle,” read a tweet from the official NAACP Twitter account. “Your life and the legacy of community building will not be forgotten. #TheMarathonContinues.”
On Tuesday, Joseph tweeted a tribute to his friend who was killed.
“I can’t believe it’s been a year,” wrote Joseph. “Thank you for always trying to understand what we can do for the community. Don’t worry, we’re still here doing the work. RIP NIP. #TheMarathonContinues.”
