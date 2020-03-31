On Monday evening, Nigeria became the last country on the continent to impose a 14-day lockout on the country’s major states when President Muhammadu Buhari invoked a country’s colonial era law.

But the millions of Nigerians such as food vendors, hairdressers, cleaners and others who earn their daily wages and make up the informal labor market say they are faced with difficult choices.

Cecilia Achonwa runs a local roadside restaurant in Yaba, a suburb of mainland Lagos, selling affordable packed lunches to students and local businesses.

Before the coronavirus, his food company saw lines of people forming to buy their meals. Now they are all gone and her business has almost collapsed, she says.

The 53-year-old woman says she is responsible for the well-being of five chefs who have been hired in neighboring West Africa, Togo.

“What they manage now is their allowance and the rest of the food I had stored in the restaurant for sale this month at the end, we will have nothing,” she said. at CNN.

As the closure nears, Lagos, a bustling metropolis with around 20 million people, throngs with the crowd as buyers rush to get supplies and beat until 11 p.m. deadline for closing the city against coronavirus.

But many could barely afford to supply themselves with rising prices.

“Some people cry, they cry and go home without buying anything. Things are too expensive,” Felicia Emmanuel, a trader in the Obalende market, told CNN.

“It’s bad ooo, a lot of people, it’s the profit they make a day, it’s what they’re going to eat. We are praying that the government will do something about it. We are begging them, they should help us, “she added.

Another resident, Abiodun Gaji, told CNN. “There are no provisions, no facilities available for us to cook. So people panic buying products and food … It’s crazy. People are hungry, some people, millions of people depend on daily sales. They don’t make sales, they don’t eat. “

Another challenge facing Lagosians and others like them in the country is that Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure is weak and power outages are frequent.

A buyer, Amaka, a bank worker, says that she does not want to buy too much because she will end up throwing away the items.

“There is no light and you cannot keep the items. We do not have a fixed light in Nigeria and in my area too. We hope it will end as soon as possible. We are all buying out of fear because you can’t go there. on the market every day. We just hope it will be over soon. ”

Food distribution

Efforts are being made to help ease the burden of foreclosure on vulnerable members of society, according to the Nigerian government.

Lagos State Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu is facing his first major crisis since his election last year and is widely praised for his efforts in managing the crisis.

He says his administration will distribute food to 200,000 households with about six people per household, initially. However, millions more live in extreme poverty in the city.

In a special meeting attended by CNN, the country’s vice president said the well-being of the most vulnerable members of society was important to the president, adding that he had awarded a $ 10 billion grant naira (25 million USD) in Lagos, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus in Nigeria, with 81 cases out of the 131 reported from Monday.

“The president has established an economic sustainability committee on how to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians at the time,” said Yemi Osinbajo. “The committee must deal with the economic challenges and the fallout from the pandemic,” he added.

The country’s humanitarian minister also announced on Monday that cash transfers were made to the poorest households.

Millions of dollars have also poured in from wealthy individuals like Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and corporations. However, in Ikorodu, a low-income community on the outskirts of Lagos, the committee’s promises seem far away.

“We are hungry, we are hungry,” gathered a crowd of angry women, unable to buy food.

She told CNN, “I had to come here because most of my employees are from here and they told me about this situation.”

Lawani, who manages 33 businesses from a single building in Lekki, Lagos, distributed food packaging, hand sanitizers and masks that she produced in her factory.

Overcrowded communities

Nigeria, with the largest number of people living extreme poverty in the world , has an inadequate housing stock, qualified by the United Nations of “total crisis”.

“The informal settlements are soaring where conditions are inhuman and perhaps the most severe I have seen in the world”, Leilani Farha, Special Rapporteur on adequate housing last year, said last year.

Many families live in one- and two-bedroom apartments colloquially known as face-to-face houses, where residents share a shared bathroom and kitchen.

Social distancing becomes almost impossible under such conditions.

Abdulwahab Abubakar, a motion designer, says he had to leave his home in Shomolu, a largely populated region of Lagos.

“I left because it is cramped and it’s almost impossible to avoid the people there. I also wanted to be with the family, I can’t imagine what it would be like to be alone at this moment, “he told CNN.

Abubakar said that when he left his community, the residents were oblivious to the rules of social distancing as they carried out their daily lives as usual.

Political elite and coronavirus

There is a lot of uncertainty about the coronavirus, but what is clear is that millions of the lives of the poor are threatened in Nigeria by a disease transmitted by wealthier members of society during their travels around the world. world.

“Each case I have heard of is that of someone returning from abroad, someone who can afford to go abroad. The other cases come from contacts with those who have returned and who cannot are not self-isolated, “says Rolayo Subair, legal researcher in Lagos. .

Many of those diagnosed with coronavirus were part of the Nigerian elite and senior politicians, many of whom continued to attend conferences birthday parties and high profile events around the world.

Some of the country’s legislators also violated filtering procedures and failed to isolate themselves, prompting the president’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, to raise a public health warning in a memo

In a stroke of fate, Kyari confirmed Monday in a statement posted on Twitter that he too had tested positive for coronavirus upon his return from a meeting in Germany.

There are fears of community spread in Nigeria if contact tracing is inadequate because some leaders do not disclose their diagnosis.

Civil society group EiENigeria , recently issued a statement calling on “Nigerian representatives and elites to speak out openly and honestly if they or their staff, extended family members … have been exposed to COVID19 … in order to provision of sufficient information for all necessary urgent contacts. “

As legal researcher Subair explains, “if these people are nice enough to isolate themselves, I think those who haven’t traveled will have nothing to fear.”