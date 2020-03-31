Florida sheriff seeks new leads in 23-year-old missing person case – thanks to popular Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.

Hillsborough County sheriff Chad Chronister turned to the series for clues as to what happened to Jack “Don” Lewis, who disappeared in 1997, some viewers of the real crime drama wondering. he had been murdered, according to NBC News.

The show focuses on the lives of Joseph Exotic, an imprisoned Oklahoma prison warden who planned a murder murder plot against Lewis ‘wife, animal rights activist and owner Big, Lewis’ wife. Tampa Cat Rescue.

Baskin – who ruled the wildlife sanctuary with Lewis before disappearing – plays a major role as exotic nemesis in the seven-part series, which offers several theories about the case, including that she fed her husband with the tigers.

Among other theories, the multimillionaire was expelled from a plane over the Gulf of Mexico where he ended up in Costa Rica, where Baskin said he would transport vehicles with his help.

His van was found at a private airport in Pasco County, but he left no trace of his fate.

“Since @netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine made #TigerKing all the rage, I thought it was the right time to ask for new leads”, Chronister said in a tweet.

Baskin, who has since remarried, has denied rumors of his involvement in the disappearance of Lewis and has never been charged.

“Don was not easy to live with and like most couples, we had our moments,” she wrote in a blog. “But I never threatened him and I certainly have nothing to do with his disappearance.”

Baskin and her current husband, Howard, also said that the producers had made them believe that the series would aim to end the abuse of big cats.

“As far as I know, their only goal was to do something as inflammatory and salacious as possible so that Netflix would pay them millions,” said Howard in a video posted on the Big Cat Rescue Facebook page, according to ABC Action News.